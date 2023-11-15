Jasmine’s Ex-Husband Confirms Sleeping With Mr Ibu’s Son (Video)

The estranged American husband of the adopted daughter of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine has admitted to the leaked audio of her sleeping with the ailing actor’s son.

Speaking on the leaked audio recording, Jasmine’s alleged ex-husband said he caught her sleeping with Mr Ibu’s son, as he expressed fear for his life.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that an audio recording surfaced online which captured Mr Ibu allegedly admitting to having slept with his adopted daughter, Jasmine and to have allegedly caught his son also sleeping with her.

Another fresh clip shared by the blogger, Tosinsilverdam, via his Instagram page, shows Jasmine’s ex-American husband allegedly disclosing that he caught her and the son in the same room.

He also revealed that when he confronted her for her actions, she tried to make up excuses for being in the same room with Mr Ibu’s son, but he made a point that he knew that they were sleeping together.

