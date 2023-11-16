Jasmine Reacts To Allegations Of Sleeping With Mr Ibu, Son

Hours later, Jasmine alleged American estranged husband confirm the allegations, noting that he had also caught his estranged wife in the same room with Mr Ibu’s son.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a leaked audio recording of Mr Ibu narrating how he slept with Jasmine, but decided to stop when he found out that she had also had an affair with his son.

Responding to the allegations, she took to her Instagram page to share a hospital video of herself taking care of the ailing actor, with a caption that says all she cares for now is to ensure that he is fine.

She, however, added that nothing else matters so long as Mr Ibu’s getting better.

She wrote, “As long as you are getting better, nothing else matters.

“I remain silent until you are back to your feet again! Cheers.”

