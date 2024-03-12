Jasmine Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Mr Ibu’s Demise

The adopted daughter of late veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor, has penned a heartbreaking note as she mourns his passing.

New Telegraph had last week reported that Mr Ibu died on Saturday, March 2, after a prolonged illness.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jasmine shared a video collage of some of their beautiful moments while mourning her father’s demise.

She asserted that he will forever be remembered for the love he gave and the laughter he brought.

Jasmine also stated that all of her good deeds were turned into evil and although the late actor had vowed to stand up for her, she is now heartbroken because that day will never come.

She prayed that he might rest in the arms of the Lord and experience true contentment and serenity.

She wrote; “Goodnight papa! You will forever be remembered for the love you gave, and the laughter you brought I am grateful to God that I was able to give back that love till the very end.

“Despite all that was said, every single good I did was translated to €vil, you always promised me that the day you will speak, the world will listen and that gave me the audacity to carry on. Now I am brok€n because that day is never coming, maybe the stories will never end, maybe the bull¥ing will never stop but I know and I’m grateful for the ray of hope you gave me even when you felt hopeless.

“Every single good I did was paid In hundreds with €vil, from the hands of the same people that was never really there for you when you needed them the most but Daddy you know what matters the most amidst all these accusations? You never talked down on me, you appreciated me till your very last moment.

“The pains you endured in the last days, you did with a smile, I am not mourning your d€ath, I’m mourning all the pains you had to endure, over 15 successful surgeries, you are indeed a fighter! You fought d€ath severally until its claws successfully overpowered you.

“I hope you find true happiness, peace and rest in the bosom of God! Make sure God laughs at all your jokes and Angels roll on the floor from every conversation with you.. I lost a hero, Heaven gained an Angel.”

