Jasmine Hijacked Money Donated For Mr Ibu’s Health – Wife Alleges

Following the ongoing drama over monetary fund donations for Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr.Ibu’s health condition, his wife, Stella Maris, has accused the actor’s adopted daughter, Jasmine, of hijacking the funds donated for his surgery.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Ibu had been admitted to the hospital in October, where he took to his Instagram page to publicly seek for monetary assistance and prayers from netizens as he battles an undisclosed ailment.

However, despite all efforts of undergoing seven surgeries, one of his legs was amputated last week.

In a new update on Monday, his wife, Stella Maris in a post via her Instagram page alleged that Jasmine has been secretly bankrolling the money meant for donations.

She also disclosed that the amount of money Jasmine has taken from the donations meant for her husband treatment for herself was over a million naira.

She said, “The N1 million donation that I received was paid into my account in the presence of my husband to offset some bills at the home front. I don’t understand why Jasmine, a complete stranger, should be dragging me over my family matters.

“I don’t have access to the main Access Bank account where people make donations. It is secretly being controlled by Jasmine yet she is cooking up all kinds of lies against me in order to keep absolute control of that account. How she manipulated her way and took control of the account is a story for another day,”.