New Telegraph

December 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Jasmin Lawrence, Eric…

Jasmin Lawrence, Eric Murphy Announce Engagement

American actors, Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, and Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric, have surprised fans with their engagement announcement.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the duo have been dating since 2021, keeping their relationship out of the public eye.

A video from the duo’s engagement has surfaced online, giving fans a sneak peek into the romantic proposal.

READ ALSO:

In the video clip, it could be seen as Eric dressed in matching outfits, went down on his knee to propose to Jasmin with a ring.

Overcome with emotion, Jasmin blushed as she accepted the ring, and a romantic moment unfolded as music played, delighting the duo.

Watch the video with link

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Midterm Scorecard: More Democratic Dividends Underway – Adeleke
Read Next

Rivers Crisis: Jonathan Urges Feuding Parties To Embrace Peace
Share
Copy Link
×