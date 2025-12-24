Jarvis Speaks On Life After Breakup With Peller

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, has shared an emotional account of how her life has been affected since her separation from fellow content creator Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Jarvis admitted that the end of the relationship took a heavy emotional toll on her, leaving her feeling deeply wounded.

The AI-inspired influencer said she has faced doubts from people who questioned her ability to succeed, but she continues to motivate herself to remain resilient in the face of challenges.

Using a visual metaphor, Jarvis likened her current state to a damaged Christmas tree she was trying to assemble, explaining that her life feels fragmented and unsettled.

She noted, however, that she is determined to rebuild herself step by step, comparing her personal recovery to carefully piecing together the broken pieces of a tree.

According to Jarvis, her experiences of pain, pressure and heartbreak have shaped her growth, adding that success does not come without trials.

She also addressed the timing of the breakup, which followed Peller’s recent accident, revealing her concern about potential backlash or blame linked to the incident involving her former partner.