Jarvis Reclaims Identity As AI Skit Maker, Steps Out Of Peller’s Shadow

Nigerian content creator, Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis, is taking bold steps to reclaim her independence and identity in the digital space after months of being publicly linked to fellow TikToker, Peller.

Jarvis, who first gained fame for her AI-inspired skits and dynamic character switches, has recently begun shifting her focus back to the style of content that originally built her fan base.

In a newly released video shot at the National Stadium in Lagos, Jarvis played an AI-powered robot battling a villain in a production that drew praise for its high-quality graphics, costumes, and choreography.

Directed by Kenza Art Africa, the project received wide applause from fans impressed by its cinematic approach.

She has also collaborated with other top creators, including Broda Shaggi and fashion designer Veekee James, showcasing her versatility.

For much of the past year, however, Jarvis’s career was closely intertwined with Peller’s, as the pair often created content together and shared livestreams.

Their relationship became increasingly turbulent and public, marked by heated exchanges, online accusations, and a very public breakup. In June, Jarvis announced on a livestream that she was officially single, saying, “I’m officially single. I’m single, he’s single.”

The split sparked reactions from fans, many of whom urged her to reclaim her individuality. One X user, @zonkedout, commented: “Instead of packaging her content around him, she should build on what made people fall in love with her first, the NPC flair and character switches.”

Jarvis herself admitted that her brand had been affected by the relationship, confessing in a candid livestream: “In the beginning, it was difficult accepting his character. Now I have tolerated so many things that do not suit my brand. Who is losing value? Is it me or him?”

That moment of reflection appears to have inspired a turning point. Jarvis has since embarked on projects that underscore her independence, including a youth empowerment school tour in Sierra Leone, where she held masterclasses on content creation. She has also revealed ambitions to transition into Nollywood, stating:

“My eyes are on it. I literally want to have a platform for other young people to showcase their talents because it wasn’t easy for me. I had to create my own platform myself.”

Despite facing personal health challenges, including a jaw tumour that has affected her appearance and confidence, Jarvis remains determined to inspire resilience through her journey.

With her renewed focus, many fans believe Jarvis is well on her way to establishing herself not just as Peller’s former partner, but as a standalone powerhouse in Nigeria’s content creation space.