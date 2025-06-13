New Telegraph

June 13, 2025
Jarvis Opens Up On Past Struggles Before Fame

Nigerian TikToker, Jarvis, speaks out on her past life struggles as life hadn’t been a smooth, stressless one.

Jarvis revealed that she had to become a ‘man’ and do a lot of things at an early age.

She noted that she had to take jobs, working at businesses as a salesgirl, to make ends meet.

She said; “At a young age, I became a man. maybe that’s why it is so difficult for me to act as a lady. Cause I was forced to be a man. I was forced to start doing things at an early age, working under people. Salesgirl? I’m a queen of a salesgirl. You know how many people I work under? I’m sure my bosses go see me them go dey happy, say na my girl be that o..”

Reactions trailing this post;

ayo.j.cross wrote: “Which suffer this girl suffer”

iclass_photography remarked: “How old is she? Nigeria una don start oo, una go just turn motivational speaker overnight bcuz say God give you chance!!! Wait Weytin me i go talk at my age like this ”

iam_djricky wrote: “If I talk my own she go google how to cry..who suffer no dey talk oo”

kemisola_mi remarked: “So doing what you are supposed to do is been a man.so nah man suppose suffer,smh.”

victory.cassh wrote: “I always believe even if I don’t know your story but once you’re successful I always have in mind that the journey wasn’t easy for anyone”

Watch the video below

 

