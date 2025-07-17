New Telegraph

Popular content creator Jarvis has spoken out about the emotional strain of her relationship with fellow influencer Peller, saying she has “compromised her values” in an attempt to make things work.

Speaking during a TikTok live session with influencer Sandra Benede, Jarvis revealed she has taken part in content that clashes with her identity often at Peller’s insistence.

“Even before we post something online, I complain that I don’t like it, He will beg me and I’ll do it out of love,” she said.

Jarvis expressed that while she has made sacrifices for their public image, the backlash has mostly been directed at her, leaving her to question the value of the relationship.

“Na woman dey lose value now. He can go to his village tomorrow and marry; but I’m the one who will be disgraced,” she added.

Her comments have stirred conversations about the cost of online relationships, gender roles, and the pressure of content creation.