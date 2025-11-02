Nigerian media personality and creative entrepreneur, up Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jardrolita or Jarvis, has given Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, also known as Peller, a 48-hour ultimatum to retract alleged defamatory statements of money laundering.

According to the statement dated November 2, 2025, and signed by the management of Aiso Entertainment, Peller had “Recently disseminated a patently false and malicious allegation via social media,” accusing Jarvis of involvement in illicit financial activities.

The company described the accusation as “a deliberate and unconscionable assault on Jardrolita’s sterling reputation,” which it says has been built over years of integrity, creativity, and professional excellence.

Aiso Entertainment categorically refuted the allegations, emphasizing that Jarvis has “never engaged in, nor been implicated in, any form of illicit financial conduct.”

The management stressed that her professional affairs have always adhered to the highest standards of transparency and legality, subjected to scrutiny and found free of blemish.

The statement further demanded that Peller and his management issue an “immediate, unconditional, and publicly disseminated apology” within 48 hours, retracting the allegations and acknowledging their falsehood.

Failure to do so, it warned, would compel Jardrolita’s team to “pursue all available legal remedies to vindicate her rights and hold accountable those responsible for this reputational sabotage.”

The company also affirmed Jarvis’s resilience, stating that she “remains resolute in her pursuit of positive impact and creative expression, undeterred by the shadows cast by envy or misinformation.”

Aiso Entertainment concluded by extending gratitude to Jardrolita’s supporters for their “unwavering solidarity” amid the controversy.