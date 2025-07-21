Jarvis Confirms Engagement To Peller

Popular Nigerian content creator and TikToker, Jarvis, has officially confirmed her engagement to fellow social media star, Peller. The duo became a hot topic back in December 2024 when Peller proposed to Jarvis. At the time, Jarvis had downplayed the moment, calling the ring a “promise ring” and distancing herself from relationship claims.

Now speaking in a recent interview with Channels, she clarified that they are indeed engaged. “He actually engaged me…shockingly to me,” she said, adding that although the ring didn’t fit, she kept it safely at home.

Jarvis explained that her hesitation stemmed from how different Peller seemed online versus real life. “I didn’t think we would match at all,” she admitted. “But he’s actually a cool person offline.” She emphasized that their relationship has grown over time and she now believes they’ll get married when the time is right.

She also urged people not to judge relationships solely based on what they see on social media, noting that her own experience taught her to look beyond the surface.