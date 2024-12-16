Jarvis Clarifies ‘Engagement’ To Peller

Share

Famous AI Tiktoker, Amadon Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jadrolita (Jarvis AI), has taken to her social media page to clarify the speculations about an engagement after fellow creator, Peller publicly presented her with a ring.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that before Peller’s departure to the UK, he made a highlight with his girlfriend where he went on one knee and proposed to her.

Addressing the speculation in a recent live TikTok session, Jarvis explained that the ring was not an engagement ring but rather a symbolic promise.

The clarification comes after the public gesture by Peller fueled rumours of an impending wedding, which quickly made rounds on social media.

According to her, it was simply a promise between the two of them, assuring themselves of their relationship upon his return to Nigeria.

She said: “It’s a promise ring. It’s not the same thing,”

“For engagement rings, you are supposed to get married in two or three weeks. Time never reaches. This is a promise ring. It is a ring of ‘My love, I am travelling to another country, wait for me,’”

While the pair’s relationship remains in the spotlight, Jarvis has urged fans to respect their timeline and intentions.

