Jarvis Apologises To Oba Of Benin Over Peller Visit

Nigerian content creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has publicly apologised to the revered Oba of Benin following the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Peller’s visit to the ancient Palace.

Jarvis tendered the apology amid Peller’s alleged unauthorised visit to the sacred Benin Palace, an incident that sparked outrage and drew the attention of the Benin Traditional Council.

New Teegraph had earlier reported that the council described Peller’s visit as a breach of palace protocol, insisting that all visitors respect the centuries-old traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

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Reacting to the development in a heartfelt statement, Jarvis pleaded for understanding and forgiveness on behalf of her boyfriend, emphasising the importance of respecting the Oba and the customs of the palace.

Speaking during a live stream video, Jarvis said, “I will not be single to stupor… please, please, forgive him.

“If he is even fake or not fake, please, he should not come to pass, please, I beg you. I don’t want to be single to stupor, I want to get married.”

She further appealed to the palace, expressing concern for her marriage plans, saying: “My bride price must be paid, my partner will come to my state and pay my bride price without fear… please, have mercy on him, have mercy on us.”