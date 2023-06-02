Jaruma Reveals Pot Judy Austin Puts Yul Edochie Before Bottling Him

Nigerian sex therapist, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, has caused a lot of controversies on social media over a video she posted online.

The aphrodisiac specialist took to her Instagram page to share a video of a pot which she claimed Nollywood actress, Judy Austin used in capturing Yul Edochie.

Jaruma who is known for her controversial lifestyle and promotion of aphrodisiac products on social media has set social media on fire following her revelation.

However, in a viral video, it could be seen as she was spotted turning a pot of honey-like liquid which seemed like a thick syrup and she claimed that the pot is the exact one Judy Austin used to cook Yul Edochie before she ‘bottled and swallowed him

This has, however, caused a lot of controversies online, as many took to her comment section to react:

@Pretty_ebike said: “Jaruma will not kill me.”

@Officiallafaikeduru said: “Mamalawo has come again.”

@Iamreal_rookie reacted; “This one sweet me”

@Chyp_retty said: “We dey your back nothing dey happen.”

@Osanoletin_involvement commented: “Na this woman fit Judy Austin and Yul.”

@Demgohearword said: “Wahala”.

@Mjvirginhairs said: “Jaruma no Dey fear anybody”.

@_cuteberry__ said: “Ahhhh.”

@Sisi_orishirishi commented: “Kai! This is the best advert oh.”

Watch the video below with the link:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs9R_nvMS-g/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==