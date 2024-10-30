Jarrell Miller Warns Anthony Joshua Against Fighting Dubois Again

Share

Controversial American heavyweight boxer, Jarrell Miller has predicted that Daniel Dubois will once again knock out Anthony Joshua if the British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer pursues a rematch in 2025.

It would be recalled that Anthony Joshua’s recent encounter with Dubois was brutal. He was knocked down multiple times during their fight, culminating in a heavy right hand that ended the contest in the fifth round.

This marked Joshua’s fourth professional loss and has fueled a chorus of calls for his retirement from various notable figures within the boxing community.

Despite the mounting pressure for him to consider retirement, the 34-year-old Joshua remains determined about his future in the ring, and he is considering a rematch with Dubois.

Meanwhile, Jarrell Miller has offered a scathing critique of Joshua’s prospects following his recent devastating fifth-round knockout loss to Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

“Same outcome,” Miller told Boxing Scene when asked about a possible rematch. “AJ’s still getting knocked out.”

He went on to speculate that another loss could spell the end of Joshua’s illustrious career, suggesting that although Joshua is a lucrative draw in the boxing realm—often referred to as a cash cow—his continued participation might be a form of exploitation that leaves him with little left to offer. “They’re gonna keep milking the cow until there’s no more milk left,” Miller remarked.

The outspoken American boxer, who was scheduled to face Joshua in 2019 before a pre-fight drug test resulted in his disqualification, believes Joshua should take a bout against him before contemplating retirement or a rematch with Dubois.

“I need that fight first,” Miller stated, emphasizing that Joshua must avoid another defeat that could lead to him hanging up his gloves for good. He added, “One more loss, and he calls it quits. One more bad loss—he’s made enough money already.”

