Jarigbe: Why I Want To Deliver Democracy Dividends To My People

The Senator representing Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has declared that his focus is the enhancement of the lives of the people he represents. Accordingly, the lawmaker said he would not be distracted in the course of that objective, notwithstanding allegations of perceived conflict of interest.

Jarigbe represents five local councils namely: Bekwarra, Obanliku, Obudu, Ogoja, and Yala in the upper chamber of the National Assembly. Reacting to claims of projects execution by a company linked to a family member, the senator said focus should be on delivery of projects, and nothing more.

This is as he denied being a director in the said company alleged to have benefited from constituency projects.

Wondering why the publication was more concerned about a project that has been executed rather than asking questions around other projects captured in the 2023 budget in the name of others, Jarigbe said: “The concern should be if those projects are fully executed”