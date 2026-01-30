Jara Beach Resort located in Museyo community, by Eleko Beach, Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State, is one of the privately owned beach resorts making waves in Lagos State.

It offers uniquely curated bespoke facilities and services for the benefits of its patrons, lovebirds, fun seekers and others seeking enriching leisure packages offering immersive experiences in an environment that is naturally fascinating and protected.

And that is what Jara Beach Resort offers and much more, which over the years has made it a must-visit destination by many to ‘rest, work and play.’

It is managed by Mark and Millie Slade (Both husband and wife), who have successfully turned the resort that was once an escape enclave and experimental project for them, into one of the most thriving and sought after tourist destinations in the country.

While unveiling some of its new packages and what to expect visiting the re- sort this year, the management expressed delight over the successes it recorded last year. Raising the glass to toast to 2025, as it noted that it was it best year since opening its doors to the public;

‘‘Having raced into 2026, we’ve had a moment to reflect on an incredibly busy and rewarding end to 2025 – one that made it our best year since inception.

‘‘In December alone, we: welcomed 18 corporate groups for beach retreats; hosted our first-ever concert, Mádé at the Beach – a huge success; participated in our second GTCO Food and Drink Fair – Holiday Edition; and recorded over 1, 000-day pass visitors in December.’’

Mádé at the Beach

According to the resort; ‘‘Mádé at the Beach was a celebration of music, culture and connection, signature cocktails, delicious food and the unmistakable excitement of something truly special about to happen.

Then the drums hit. ‘‘And Mádé and his incredible band took the stage — delivering a powerful, ‘‘Afrobeat, artistry and atmosphere came together in a way only Jara can offer — intimate, authentic and deeply immersive.

‘‘To every guest who joined us, thank you for bringing your joy, your rhythm and your beautiful spirit. This was more than a concert — it was a moment in time, and we’re honoured you shared it with us.

‘‘A very special thank you to our brand partners who helped bring this magical evening to life: UBA, MTN, Red Bull, Budweiser Royale, Four Cousins and a special shoutout to Chuey Chu for being the best hype man. ‘‘Here’s to unforgettable nights at the beach and many more to come.’’

GTCO Food and Drink Festival – 2025 Holiday Edition

The resort also celebrated the success it recorded participating for the second time in the annual GTCO Food and Drink Festival – 2025 Holiday Edition, as it disclosed; ‘‘We were invited back and we couldn’t refuse! Another amazing experience at the GTCO Food and Drink Festival – this time their holiday edition.

‘‘We had two full days of great vibes, great flavours, gifts and reconnection with previous resort guests.’’

The ultimate retreat

(Work. Rest. Play.) The resort, which prides itself as the ultimate retreat enclave noted; ‘‘We’ve been proud to welcome dozens of organisations throughout December and January – teams consistently inspired, relaxed, and connected.

‘‘Our retreats are designed to balance focused work sessions with wellness experiences, ensuring your team leaves rejuvenated and motivated. ‘‘Whether it’s strategy planning, work- shops, or team bonding, we provide the perfect setting to align, refresh, and create together, elevate your next corporate retreat at Jara.’’

2026

The unfolding year holds a lot of promises for patrons and visitors as the resort has a lot of new offerings in its bag to refresh and entrench its presence in the market space, as it looks to maintaining its position as the best beach resort in Lagos.

‘‘And now, we’re excited to share what’s next,’’ noted the resort as it unveils the list of some of its new offerings for the year;

‘‘Introducing Jara’s sibling; our forest retreat, Lufasi Lodges. Expect six geodomes, private pools, endless trees, wildlife sightings, and access to park trails and lakes – a serene nature escape designed for rest, digital detox and reconnection.’’

Lufasi Lodges

Top on the list of its new offerings for 2026, is the Lufasi Lodges. ‘‘We’re very excited to be close to opening our brand new venue, Lufasi Lodges,’’ noted the resort management

According to the resort, Lufasi Lodges when opened holds immersive experience for people, as it stressed on some of the features of the new lodges; ‘‘experience geo-dome camping with comfort at every touchpoint—featuring private plunge pools, sweeping forest views, and direct access to all Lufasi Park trails, lakes, and wildlife.

‘‘Savour delicious food and drinks, with enterprise-grade Wi-Fi available— or the freedom to fully digitally detox. Wake Up Wild.’’