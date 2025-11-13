JAR: FG Urges Striking Resident Doctors To Put Nigerians First As Strike Enters Day 12

The Federal Government has appealed to health workers in the country to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, as the nationwide strike by resident doctors enters its 12th day, crippling services in many public hospitals.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, who spoke at the opening session of the 2025 Joint Annual Review (JAR) Conference yesterday in Abuja, themed: ‘All Hands, One Mission — Bringing Nigeria’s Health Sector to Light’, stressed that patients’ care must remain the foundation of the nation’s health system even in the midst of disputes.

Pate’s appeal comes at a time when there is growing public concern over the prolonged strike by resident doctors who are regarded as the backbone of Nigeria’s public healthcare system.

The industrial action has left patients stranded, stretched private facilities to capacity, and intensified pressure on an already fragile health sector. He said: “Our call to all health workers is simple: put the Nigerian person at the centre of attention. If we do that, all other issues can be resolved.”

Pate who assured that government was taking concrete steps to address the contending issues, noted that over N50 billion has been approved in recent months to clear outstanding arrears and meet the needs of various health professionals. Highlighting efforts to strengthen the workforce, Pate revealed that more than 20,000 frontline health workers have been recruited into federal tertiary hospitals in the past year.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to dialogue, Pate appealed for understanding and cooperation from striking doctors and other health workers, warning that continued disruptions could further endanger the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Pate highlighted the critical importance of a shared responsibility by all stakeholders to advance health outcomes through collective action.