Jappa Syndrome: Bayelsa Now Regularly Employs Health Workers

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Koku Obiyai has disclosed that the state government has decided to regularly employ health officers maintaining that the state government places high premium on the health sector.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a transparency briefing for the months of August and September, 2025, Obiyai said that the state government gave clear approval for the employment of health workers because health workers, according her, always leave the country through Jappa syndrome.

She also disclosed that the state government has embarked on many projects, assuring that they will be completed before the current administration ends its tenure adding that the administration also embarked on massive employment. She said:”

Our administration is committed to holding the principles of transparency and accountability. Governor Douye Diri, is committed to completing all the ongoing projects in the state.

Some of the projects she maintained are Igbogene/ AIT Ring Road, Glory Drive, Yenagoa /Oproma Road, Ekeremor Agge Road, Polako/ Sabagreia Road and many others. She stated that the state government is also providing employment across the state “even in the hospitals, we have regular employment because of Jappa Syndrome. When they leave, we replace them.

“Our administration is working tirelessly to create an enabling environment that will attract investors and stimulate economic growth. We believe that a stable and reliable power supply is essential in the development of a state and we are committed to exploring all avenues to achieve our goal,” she said.