Japan’s Ruling Party Loses Its Majority In Parliament

Share

The coalition led by Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has lost its majority in parliament, its worst result in over a decade.

The LDP and its much smaller coalition partner Komeito, have taken 215 seats together, falling short of the 233-seat majority needed to govern.

The party’s new leader Shigeru Ishiba said there are no plans to expand the coalition at this stage. Ishiba, who called the election just days before he was sworn in as prime minister, has vowed to stay in office despite the LDP’s loss of parliamentary majority, reports the BBC.

In a speech yesterday, he said the party has received “se- vere judgement”, adding they would “humbly” accept this.

Share

Please follow and like us: