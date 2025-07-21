Japan’s PM Vows to Stay On Despite Bruising Exit Poll

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has said he has no plans to quit, despite projections his ruling coalition will lose its majority in the country’s upper house.

Voters went to the polls yesterday for the tightly election, being held at a time of frustration at the coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner Komeito over rising prices and the threat of US tariffs.

Speaking after polls closed yesterday, the prime minister said he “solemnly” accepts the “harsh result” but that his focus was on trade negotiations. Having already lost its majority in Japan’s more powerful lower house last year, the expected defeat would undermine the coalition’s influence, reports the BBC.