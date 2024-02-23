Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index Breaks 1989 Record

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged yesterday past the record it set in 1989 before its financial bubble burst, ushering in an era of faltering growth.

The index closed yesterday at 39,098.68, up 2.2%. It had been hovering for weeks near 34- year highs. Its previous record was 38,915.87, set on Dec. 29, 1989.

That was more than a generation ago at the height of Japan’s post- war boom, reports The Associated Press.

After the peak, as banks wrote off some 100 trillion yen in bad debts, shares meandered well below the record for many years — dipping below 8,200 in 2011 after the triple disasters of a massive earthquake and tsunamis and melt- downs at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.