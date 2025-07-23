Japan’s Credit Rating Agency Assigns AFC A+ Rating With Stable Outlook

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has been assigned a long-term Issuer credit rating of A+ with a stable outlook by Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd (JCR), according to a press release issued by the Corporation.

The statement said that this rating will enable AFC to continue growing its footprint in Asian capital markets.

In its report, JCR stated: “The credit rating reflects AFC’s leading role in infrastructure development in Africa, the strong support from its member states and shareholders, the benefits of Preferred Creditor Status (PCS), its conservative financial policy, and its strong capital base.

“AFC employs diverse funding channels, including Eurobond issuance in international capital markets; borrowing from MDBs such as the African Development Bank, PROPARCO, DEG/FMO, KFW group, Export-Import Bank of China, Korea Development Bank, etc.; and financing from African, Chinese, European, Indian, Japanese and Middle Eastern private financial institutions.”

Commenting on the development, Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member & Head, Financial Services at AFC, said: “Amidst a challenging global macroeconomic backdrop, this endorsement by JCR affirms AFC’s financial strength and credibility, enhancing our ability to mobilise competitively priced capital for transformative infrastructure projects across Africa.

It reinforces our position as a reliable institutional partner for Japan and a key driver of Africa-Japan cooperation.” “In the challenging business environment, with increasing geopolitical instability in some African countries, AFC’s role in advancing infrastructure development in Africa as an MDB established by African countries is becoming more important, and support from member states and shareholders is expected to strengthen,” JCR analysts said, commending the Corporation.

“AFC conducts appropriate risk management in the challenging business environment in Africa, ensuring strong profitability and building a sound financial structure.

AFC has established risk management policies for various risks associated with its operations, including credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, operational risk, assets and liabilities management (ALM) risk, and environmental/social policy risks,” they further reported.

Financial experts note that the JCR’s A+ rating reflects AFC’s continued demonstration of solid capital adequacy, maintaining a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 33.6 per cent and improving its Cost-to-Income Ratio to 17.3 per cent in FYE2024.

In 2024, AFC delivered remarkable financial results, posting a 22.8 per cent increase in revenue to surpass $1 billion for the first time, as well as a 16.7 per cent rise in total assets to $14.41 billion.

Liquidity buffers remain well above prudential thresholds, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 194 per cent under normal conditions and 191 per cent on a stressed basis, underscoring AFC’s resilience.