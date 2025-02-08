Japanese PM, Ishiba Applauds Trump’s Sincerity

Share

The Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba has lauded the United States (US) President, Donald Trump as a very sincere and powerful person.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump welcomed Ishiba at the White House on Friday, February 7.

When asked by reporters about his impressions of Trump since he took office at the White House following his meeting with the 47th President of the United States, Ishiba said he had watched Trump for “Many, many years on television,” and meeting him in person was “quite exciting.”

The Japanese leader said, “On television, he is frightening and has a very strong personality,” Ishiba said.

“But when I met him, he was actually very sincere, very powerful, and had a strong will for the US and for the whole world.”

“We love Japan!” Trump said as he greeted Ishiba, and the two shook hands.

Recall that Trump, first three weeks in office have upended norms and unsettled foreign capitals from Ottawa to Bogotá, and has taken a more conventional approach to Washington’s longstanding Asia-Pacific allies, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Philippines.

