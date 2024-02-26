Japanese minister pledges commitment to AfDB

Japan’s Vice Minister of Finance, International Affairs, Masato Kanda, has reiterated the continued commitment of his country in partnering with the African Development Bank (AfDB). According to Kanda, the aim is to drive development across the continent. Kanda, in a statement by the bank yesterday, spoke when he visited the AfDB President, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, at the bank’s headquarters.

He commended the leadership skills of the AfDB president while affirming the strategic importance of the bank to Africa’s growth. Kanda also affirmed Japan’s intent to continue supporting the bank’s poverty reduction and resiliencebuilding interventions amid global challenges. “Japan is committed to helping the AfDB to contribute further in mitigating these humanities challenges.

Moreover, I must describe today’s meeting as constructive. “The world is now facing tremendous challenges from poverty reduction, combating climate change, a huge amount of infrastructure needs. “The geo-political situation is really difficult. Now, the strategic importance of the AfDB is even more enhanced.”