Japanese Investor Wields $500BN for Nigeria, Others

One of Japan’s largest investment firms with more than $500 billion in assets under management (AUM) is spearheading clamour for investment opportunities in Nigeria and other emerging economies. This was the feelers expected as an indomitable presence of Asian capital power at a UAE conference next month yearning to transform a new global economy.

Channelled through future-focused outcomes, it will intensify collaborations in the world’s largest and rapidly expanding economies, including Nigeria, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, which, according to estimates, will collectively contribute over 45 percent of the world’s GDP by 2050.

A report by APO said the inaugural SuperBridge Summit, taking place from October 16 to 17, 2023 at Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future was a unique platform converging more than 500 investors, business, government, policy and cultural leaders from 20 countries to accelerate investment and co-creation opportunities in hitherto untapped and under-explored markets.

The powerful two-day forum has confirmed a diverse international line- up of influential speakers seen for the first time in the Middle East, including Dr. Tuan Le Anh, Chief Investment Officer of Dragon Capital in Vietnam, and Takashi Maruyama, Chief Investment Officer, Asset Management One, Japan’s second largest asset management fund with half a trillion USD in AUM.

Joining more than 60 speakers from across the globe, Dr. Tuan and Mr. Maruyama will unlock the multifaceted investment value of cross-border capital allocation for the world’s estimated $11.3 trillion worth of sovereign wealth funds. Mr. Maruyama said cross-regional investments could play a beneficial role when building an investment portfolio, mitigating risk while offering the chance of superior returns.

“However, they do expose investors to divergent regulatory frameworks, cultural nuances, and geopolitical dynamics,” he said. “Japan’s equity market has long been neglected by global investors despite the rally this year that captured wide attention.” “I am looking forward to presenting the case of investing in Japan at Super-Bridge Summit in Dubai, and doing a deep dive into the due diligence and strategic considerations that investors need to look at before embarking on the cross-regional journey,” he added.

As at today, the value of annual bilateral trade between Nigeria and Japan stands at about $10 billion equally (N7.6 trillion). This was disclosed recently by Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, the Japanese Ambassador and permanent representative to ECOWAS when he played host to Mohammed Bello-Koko, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and his management team recently.

Bello-Koko was at the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria to discuss new vistas of investment opportunities the Ports Authority’s platforms could offer. The visit was at the instance of the Japanese Ambassador and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS. Speaking during the visit, Kazuyoshi commended the NPA for facilitating the growth in the value of Nigeria -Japan trade volume, which he said now stood at $10 billion annually. Kazuyoshi also promised to broker a greater partnership between the NPA and the Japan External Trade Office (JETRO).

Koko on his part said that given the national exigency of strengthening the value of the naira, Nigeria through the NPA was keen on growing the export value of the trade figures between Nigeria and Japan. “We have new initiatives and offerings in place to support Nigerian exports and exporters, which we invite the global Japanese community to explore,” he said.

Recall that the Managing Director, Japan External Trade Organisation, Takuma Taninami, had last year said the current business relationship between Nigeria and Japan was not enough. According to him, the huge Nigerian market was yet to be fully tapped into by Japanese and Japanese companies, considering Japan is the third largest economy in the world. The JETRO boss stated this at the Japan Pavilion at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair 2022.

At this year’s edition of the LITF, 19 companies are exhibiting at the Japan Pavilion ranging from automobile sectors or hi-technological pieces of machinery. While speaking on Nigeria- Japan business relationships, he said: “We JETRO, Japan External Trade Organization is well known as the governing body of Japan to promote trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world.

JETRO Lagos was established in 1955 and for more than six decades, we’ve been trying to support various kinds of business between Nigeria and Japan. “When we refer to the business relationship between Nigeria and Japan, in 2021, the amount of export from Nigeria to Japan is around $760m dollars, while the import from Japan to Nigeria is $287 million.”

Taninami said the major commodity of export from Nigeria to Japan is LNG, and that LNG represents about 70 percent of all exports. He added that “the number of Japanese companies in Nigeria is increasing too. In 2014, we only had 21 Japanese companies, but today we are counting twice as we will have over 45 in 2022.” “It is notable that we recently have several VC funds and start-ups which are operated by Japanese persons in Nigeria.

Nowadays, rising innovative startups in Nigeria attract more Japa- nese business persons to invest and they are getting involved in this sector. “Not only for VC funds, but trading houses and manufacturers are seeking opportunities to collaborate with Nigerian start-ups.

“However, if we consider Japan as the third biggest economy in the world, current business relationships between Nigeria and Japan are still not enough. This refrains the fact that the huge Nigerian market is yet to be known well by Japanese and Japanese companies.”