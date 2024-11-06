Japanese Firm Donates Educational Materials To 10 Oyo Schools

Share

A Japan-based company, Kawasho Foods Trade Corporation and JFE Shoji Corporation, on Wednesday, donated educational materials to 10 public basic schools in Oyo State.

The materials, which included 11,000 exercise books, 360 desks, and benches, as well as 150 cartons of canned food products, were distributed among some selected primary schools across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking at the official presentation of the educational materials in Ibadan, the Executive Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB), Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran commended the company for its support towards the state government’s efforts at providing qualitative education in the state, starting at the basic education level.

Adeniran who urged the donor to continue with their support, noted that “the furniture would improve the pupils’ sitting posture and convenience, while the exercise books would provide writing materials for the pupils, particularly the indigent ones, which would improve their academic performance”.

He said the donation to Basic Schools in the State is a good step in the right direction and it will serve as an encouragement to other multi-national companies operating in the country towards investing in the future of children.

Dr Adeniran said the company’s gesture will complement the effort of the state government, noting that the governor recently approved the recruitment of 7,000 teachers to fill the existing vacancies created by retirement and other factors.

He assured the company that its effort would not be in vain as the materials would be put to good use.

“I enjoin the teachers of the beneficiary schools to reciprocate these good gestures of the Corporation by remaining diligent and dedicated to their duties so that the effect will show or manifest sooner than later”, he said. As a board, we appreciate the gift of 360 desks and chairs, 11,000 pieces of 60leaves exercise books, and 150 cartons of Geisha,” Adeniran said.

Speaking earlier, the Africa representative of the company, Mr. Murata Kotaro disclosed that JFE Shoji Corporation and Kawasho Foods Corporation, the brand owner of the Geisha brand, have been supporting education in Nigeria since 2011 and have been to more than 15 States.

He added that the company chose Oyo State in 2024 to express gratitude for the support by consumers in the state, noting that, the “Provision of notebooks, desks, and benches each year is to support children’s education, and Geisha canned foods are donated to support the pupils’ diets.

“It is in line with our corporate social responsibility that, this year in 2024, we officially donate these educational materials of 360 sets of desks and chairs, 11, 000 copies of Geisha branded notebooks, and 150 cartons of Geisha mackerel products to the selected beneficiary schools chosen by the Oyo State school Board”, he said.

Present at the ceremony were the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mrs. Olaide Ladipo, Education Secretaries, management staff of the board, and the country representative of the company, Mr. Agboifo Henry.

The selected schools include F.O.A. Primary School II, Ode-Aje, Ib. (Ibadan N/E Local Govt.); Salvation Army Primary Sch., Yemetu Barracks, Ib. (Ibadan North LG) Sacred Heart Primary Sch., Oke-Ayo, Odo-Ona, Ib. (Ibadan S/W Local Govt.); Baptist Primary School I, Sango, Eruwa (Ibarapa East Local Govt.)

Others include L. A. Primary School, Saabo, Oyo (Atiba Local Govt.); Community Primary School, Tose, Moniya Ib. (Akinyele Local Govt.) Christ Ang. Basic School II, Amuloko, Ib. (Ona-Ara Local Govt.); Nybrosis Basic School, Oke-Teje, Kishi (Irepo Local Govt.), Community Primary School, Surulere, Saki (Saki West Local Govt.) and Saja Basic Schoool II, Owode, Ogbomoso (Ogbomoso N. Local Govt.).

