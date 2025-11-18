Japan Tourism, Retail Stocks Slide After Row With China Over Taiwan

Japanese stocks related to tourism and retail fell yestrrday after China warned its citizens not to travel to the country as Tokyo and Beijing remain locked in a row over Taiwan.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who has been a vocal critic of China and its military activities in the region, suggested this month Tokyo could take military action if Beijing attacked Taiwan.

Shares in Japanese department stores were hit hard, with the parent company of the Mitsukoshi and Isetan chains plunging by almost 12%. Other well-known brands like cosmetics company Shiseido also fell sharply.

China has consistently ranked among the top sources of tourists visiting Japan, reports the BBC. Shares in department store chain Takashimaya, and the owner of global fashion chain Uniqlo closed more than 5% lower. Carriers Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings were also