Japan Top Group C As Zambia Claim First WWC Win

Group C comes to an end on Monday as Japan and Spain go head-to-head to see who finishes top whilst Costa and Zambia aim to avoid the wooden spoon.

Japan Women: 4 Spain Women: 0

Japan became the new favourites for the 2023 World Cup as they beat Spain 4-0 in a masterclass of a performance.

The two sides at the top of Group C had a straight shoot-out to see who would finish first but it was Spain who were doing all the early pressing.

Aitana Bonmati was looking assured, once again, in the middle of the park, and she almost scored after six minutes as she ghosted into the box but put her effort just wide of the post.

Japan were flying now and soon doubled their lead as Riko Ueki found space in the area, cut in on her right foot, and saw a deflected effort beat Misa Rodriguez in the Spain goal.

This was a counter-attacking masterclass from Japan and they got their third of the match just before halftime as Miyazawa raced in again and struck from the right-hand side of the box.

Into the second half and Japan were quite happy to sit back, pack players into their own half, and allow Spain to keep passive possession.

The European side was reduced to a few pot-shots from the edge of the area but never really troubled the goalkeeper.

And Japan completed the most resounding win of the tournament so far as Mina Tanaka curled an effort into the top corner with seven minutes to go.

History for Zambia with the first WWC

Costa Rica Women: 1 Zambia Women: 3

Zambia won their first-ever Women’s World Cup match as they beat Costa Rica 3-1 to finish third in Group C.

Group C’s bottom two teams went up against each other in Hamilton but it was Zambia who struck an early blow.

Defender Lushomo Mweemba volleyed home after only three minutes to score their first goal of the tournament.

Zambia then got their second soon after as Barbra Banda scored from the penalty spot.

It would forever go down in history as Banda scored the 1,000th goal in the Women’s World Cup.

After the break however, Costa Rica finally got themselves together and scored almost immediately as Daphne Herrera found the back of the net.