Japan Stocks Hit Record High After Ruling Party Names Pro-Business Leader

Japanese stocks have hit a record high after the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) named Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, positioning the pro-business politician to be Japan’s next prime minister.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up by more than 5% yesterday afternoon in Tokyo, rising above 48,000 for the first time.

Takaichi, who has held senior government roles including minister for economic security and internal affairs, is known for her support of higher government spending and lower borrowing costs.

She is also a long-time admirer of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her free market approach to economics, reports the BBC.

Investors welcomed the announcement of her victory in the LDP leadership race, with shares rising in real estate, technology and heavy industry companies.