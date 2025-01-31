Japan: Rescuers Race To Pull Out Truck Driver Stuck In Sinkhole For Days

Share

Rescue workers in Japan are trying to pull out a truck driver from a sinkhole that appeared on Tuesday and has since widened.

The sinkhole appeared in Yashio city in Saitama prefecture, near the capital Tokyo, swallowing a truck. Rescue efforts have been hampered by road collapses, and officials have ordered scores of households in the area to evacuate their homes.

The 74-year-old driver was last heard responding to rescuers on Tuesday afternoon, according to local media.

While emergency crews managed to remove the truck bed from the poolsized sinkhole, the driver’s cabin remains buried under soil and debris, reports the BBC.

