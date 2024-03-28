New Telegraph

Japan Nappy Maker Shifts From Babies To Adults

A Japanese nappy maker has announced that it will stop producing diapers for babies in the country and, instead, focus on the market for adults. Oji Holdings is the latest firm to make such a shift in a rapidly ageing Japan, where birth rates are at a record low. Sales of adult nappies outpaced those for infants in the country for more than a decade.

The number of babies born in Japan in 2023 – 758,631 – was down by 5.1% from the previous year, reports the BBC. It was also the lowest number of births on record in Japan since the 19th Century. In the 1970s, that figure stood at more than two million.

