Japan Football Official Sentenced For Viewing Child Abuse Images On Plane

A senior official of the Japan Football Association (JFA) has been handed a suspended jail term of 18 months in France after he was caught looking at images that show child sex abuse while on a plane.

Technical director Masanaga Kageyama was detained last week during a stopover at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, French newspaper Le Parisien reported, adding that he later admitted to viewing the images, saying he was not aware it was illegal in France.

He was believed to have been headed for the Under-20 World Cup in Chile, reports the BBC. The JFA said on Tuesday that his contract would be terminated with immediate effect, adding that the incident was “unacceptable to the football world”.