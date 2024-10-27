Japan Election: PM Ishiba’s LDP Faces Historic Challenge

Share

The Japanese on Sunday held its most closely contested election in years, as newly appointed Prime Minister (PM), Shigeru Ishiba and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faced unprecedented challenges.

Meanwhile, the opinion polls suggested that the conservative LDP, along with its coalition partner, Komeito, may fall short of securing a majority of the 233 seats in Japan’s lower house, a potential setback that could threaten Ishiba’s leadership.

At 67 years old, Ishiba took office last month, succeeding Fumio Kishida, who faced public backlash over a party funding scandal.

Ishiba swiftly called a snap election, but his administration is under scrutiny as voters express dissatisfaction with rising living costs and insufficient economic reforms.

A Tokyo voter, Yoshihiro Uchida, voiced his decision to vote based on candidates’ economic policies, stating, “I voted for people who are likely to make our lives better.”

The Prime Minister’s policies focus on revitalizing Japan’s rural regions and tackling the nation’s declining population, proposing family-friendly measures like flexible working hours.

However, some voters view Ishiba’s leadership as inconsistent due to his stance reversal on social issues like separate surnames for married couples and his selection of only two women in his cabinet.

While Ishiba emphasizes national security, proposing a NATO-like regional alliance to counter China, his position on defense has drawn mixed reactions.

Ishiba has indicated that achieving such an alliance would be gradual, though some voters, like Mitsuyuki Ikezoe, an 86-year-old LDP supporter, voiced concern over Japan’s national defense, citing fears of aggression from North Korea or Russia.

With local media predicting a potentially historic defeat for the LDP, speculation is mounting that Ishiba could resign if his coalition fails to secure a majority, potentially making him the shortest-serving post-war prime minister since Naruhiko Higashikuni’s 54-day term in 1945.

Should Ishiba fall short, he could be forced to form a minority government or explore alliances with other parties.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) has positioned itself as a viable alternative to the LDP, with its leader, former prime minister Yoshihiko Noda, drawing significant voter support.

Criticizing the LDP’s focus on affluent supporters, Noda accused the ruling party of ignoring vulnerable populations, particularly those affected by recent earthquakes in central Japan.

Political analyst Masato Kamikubo described Noda as a conservative similar to the LDP but viewed by voters as a fresh alternative.

As of 2 pm local time, voter turnout was 19.14 percent, slightly lower than the turnout during Japan’s last lower house election three years ago.

With polling stations set to close at 8 pm (1100 GMT), early votes from around 20 percent of eligible voters have already been cast, indicating heightened public engagement in Japan’s evolving political landscape.

