Japan Donates Lifesaving Cholera Response Kits To Nigeria

Nigeria’s fight against cholera received a major boost yesterday as the Government and People of Japan officially handed over essential cholera response commodities to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

The donation, procured through a $500,000 grant from Japan to the World Health Organization (WHO), was celebrated at a ceremony held at the NCDC Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the NCDC Director General, Dr Olajide Idris, said the support arrived at a crucial moment.

He said: “This support from the Government of Japan through WHO came at a critical time.

“It has enabled us to strengthen surveillance, improve laboratory diagnosis, and support states in responding more effectively to outbreaks.”

The WHO described the donation as a symbol of solidarity, partnership, and a shared commitment to saving lives, as it noted that the $500,000 Japan grant, domiciled at the WHO, has catalysed interventions that protect the health of vulnerable Nigerians and strengthen the government’s strategic aim of preventing, preparing for, detecting, and responding effectively to emergencies.