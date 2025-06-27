Japan Arrests Primary School Teachers For Sharing Upskirt Photos

Police have arrested two primary school teachers in Japan for taking and sharing indecent images of young girls in a chat group with fellow teachers.

The two men, a 42-year-old teaching at a public school in Nagoya and a 37-year-old based in a public school in Yokohama, admitted taking some photographs and videos of girls below the age of 13, local police told the BBC.

The images – including so called upskirt photographs – were then shared in the group of 10 primary and junior high school teachers, which was managed by one of the arrested.

Japan has only recently banned upskirting and secret filming of sexual acts as part of wider sex crime reforms.

The teachers’ chat group came to light after one of the teachers involved was arrested for having “deposited bodily fluids” on a 15-year-old girl’s backpack, Japan’s Asahi Shimbun reported.