Japa Syndrome: UK stops Nigerian students, others from bringing dependents

The Home Office of the United Kingdom on Monday, made good its promise to review its migration policy when it announced that it had started implementing its policy banning Nigerian and other overseas students from bringing their dependents through the study visa route.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Home Office stated that only those on postgraduate research or government-sponsored scholarship students will be exempted from the development.

The Home Office said: “We are fully committed to seeing a decisive cut in migration.

“From today, new overseas students will no longer be able to bring family members to the UK. “Postgraduate research or government-funded scholarships students will be exempt.”

Recall that in May 2023, the United Kingdom put in place a law to stop Nigerian students and others studying in the UK from bringing family as dependents except under specific circumstances.

This, according to the UK government, aims to bring down immigration into the country which stands at about one million.

New Telegraph learnt that under the new rule, the UK will remove the permission for international students to switch out of the student route and into work routes before their studies have been completed to prevent misuse of the visa system.

It was further gathered that: “There will also be a review of the maintenance requirement for students and dependents and a crackdown on ‘unscrupulous’ education agents who make use of inappropriate applications to sell immigration, not education.”

A statement on the UK’s Home Office official site stated that the: “New government restrictions to student visa routes will substantially cut net migration by restricting the ability for international students to bring family members on all but post-graduate research routes and banning people from using a student visa as a backdoor route to work in the UK.

“The ONS estimated that net migration was over 500,000 from June 2021 to June 2022.

“Although partly attributed to the rise in temporary factors, such as the UK’s Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes, last year almost half a million student visas were issued while the number of dependents of overseas students has increased by 750 per cent since 2019, to 136,000 people.”

The Home Office also noted that the new rule was not at the expense of the government’s commitment to the public to lower overall migration and ensure that migration to the UK was highly skilled and provided the most benefit.

According to them, the proposal is aimed at allowing “the government to continue to meet its International Education Strategy commitments while making a tangible contribution to reducing net migration to sustainable levels.

“The government has also made clear that the terms of the graduate route remain unchanged.”