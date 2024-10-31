Japa Syndrome Should Be Advantage For Nigeria’s Tech Devt’

Share

Experts in technology have said that the brain drain known as Japa syndrome in the Nigerian tech ecosystem can be an advantage for the development of technology for the country.

According to them, Nigerian youths, who are leaving the country for other countries, could work remotely with their newly acquired expertise to develop their own country.

This was in response to the call by the Executive Vice Chairman of the the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, to the stakeholders to make effort to stop the japa syndrome among the tech experts in the country.

Maida had tasked the telcos to work hand in hand with academia and collaborate to retain the experts in the country.

The EVC had also urged telecom companies to adopt flexible work policies, better renumerations and foster a culture of innovation to create an environment that attract and retains talents.

According to him, the global demand for tech talent has driven a good number of Nigeria’s brightest minds to pursue lucrative opportunities abroad, leaving vacuums in the industry skills gap that potentially can threaten the sustainability of the telecoms sector.

Quoting the report from the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Maida noted that over 500 software engineers and more than 2,000 trained telecoms professionals left the country in 2022 alone.

“This trend, if left unchecked, could jeopardize the growth and sustainability of the industry,” he said. Speaking on measures to mitigate brain drain and address talent exodus in the telecom sector, the EVC said, professionals, especially in the tech sector, seek environments where they feel valued, engaged, and given the freedom to explore new ideas.

Offering remote work options, continuous learning opportunities, and collaborative spaces where creativity is encouraged will make the local telecom sector more appealing to professionals who might otherwise seek opportunities abroad.

He emphasised the need for telecom companies to continue to invest in the regular upskilling and reskilling initiatives for their existing workforce.

“By offering employees opportunities for professional development, companies not only enhance their workforce’s competencies but also provide incentives for talent to stay, knowing they have a pathway to career advancement within their current organisation,” he said.

Furthermore, Maida called for the need to ensure a steady flow of skilled professionals. He tasked the telecom sector and companies to actively engage and partner with universities, technical schools, and training institutes to create tailored programs designed to equip graduates with industry-relevant skills.

According to him, this strategy will not only help fill the talent gap but also foster a pipeline of young, ambitious professionals eager to build their careers within Nigeria.

Internships, apprenticeships, and industry-sponsored research projects can be a practical way for telecom operators to integrate students and recent graduates into the workforce, ensuring they have the competencies required to thrive in the sector.

A tech expert, Braimah Akinade, noted that human capital flight, the exodus of skilled professionals from their home countries, has become a global phenomenon with far-reaching implications.

According to her, human capital flight is not merely a statistic; for the telecoms industry, it poses significant challenges such as a tangible loss of talent, brain drain, diminished innovation, and intellectual capital.

“It erodes the very fabric of the industry, leaving behind a void that is difficult to fill. The consequences are far-reaching, from weakened competitiveness to a diminished capacity for research and development,” he said.

While quoting an analysis from PwC that revealed the talent exodus trend is projected to result in a potential loss of $4.7 billion in productivity and tax revenue for the Nigerian economy by 2027, Akinade noted that amidst the challenges, there lies an opportunity for transformation.

“By addressing the underlying factors that drive the huge depletion in its talent workforce -the severe brain drain, and by fostering a conducive environment for talent development and retention, we can mitigate the effects of this to create a more sustainable, attractive, resilience and prosperous industry.

These facts stress the need to invest in talent development and retention, foster a supportive work environment, and offer competitive compensation and benefits,” he said.

Meanwhile, a software expert, Chris Uwaje, said the country could benefit more from those ho have left the country if the government could properly harness their potential remotely.

Uwaje, who is the Chairman, Mobile Software Nigeria, said those who have left the country would have got advanced skills that can help the country, adding that bit is not necessary they stay in Nigeria before they can develop the country in its technology.

He, therefore, urged the government to strategise to harness the expertise of those abroad for the tech industry development.

