Japa Syndrome Seriously Affecting Osun Health Sector – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Osun State Chapter has lamented that the health sector in the state is suffering a great decline in personnel as a result of doctors leaving Nigeria for greener pastures abroad, popularly known as ‘Japa Syndrome’.

Dr Adetoye Adedapo, Osun NMA Chairman stated this on Wednesday, at the State House of Assembly, while carrying out medical tests on members of the assembly staff as part of the activities marking 2023 NMA Week.

He stated that the shortage of medical doctors and poor salary is a major problem facing the health sector in the state, as well as Nigeria.

Adedapo, who was addressing the Assembly Speaker and some lawmakers present at the health outreach, sought the support of the state lawmakers, in terms of increasing doctors’ salary.

He said if doctors are well renumerated in the state, doctors from neighboring states would be encouraged to work in Osun.

He lamented that the state medical personnel did not have the kind of support and empowerment Lagos doctors have been enjoying, noting that Lagos doctors have 50 percent of the government support.

“Though Governor Adeleke has been supportive, which makes us not join the nationwide strike, we seek more support from lawmakers.

“We are badly affected by the Japa syndrome in Osun and we want to solicit your (lawmakers) support. We will bring a letter to the house later on areas we need your intervention,” he said

Speaking, the Osun State Speake, Rt Honourable Adewale Egbedun, promised to look into their demands and asked the medical personnel to present their demands in a written form so that the house can look into it.

He appreciated the doctors for extending their medical outreach to the State Assembly.

“We appreciate you people for coming around and we will always support you.

“There is a saying that health is wealth.

“The major challenge the country is having now is the Japa syndrome, so I will encourage you to come up with a proposal, then we present it to the governor so that we can come up with solutions,” he said

