Japa Syndrome: Nursing Council Cautions Nurses Against War-Torn Countries

Amid growing concerns over the mass migration of healthcare workers, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has cautioned newly inducted nurses against relocating to war-torn countries, urging them instead to contribute to Nigeria’s health system.

The Registrar of NMCN, Dr. Ndagi Alhassan, gave the warning during the induction and oath-taking ceremony for 69 graduating nurses of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

Represented by Dr. Olukemi Awe, a Director in the Council, Alhassan advised the inductees to avoid relocating to conflict zones such as Russia, Ukraine, and Israel if they choose to travel abroad.

“Your choice to enter this noble profession is not just a career path but a calling,” he said. “This is the beginning of your professional career as a nurse, which will privilege you to serve anywhere in the world, but please don’t leave the country (japa). We still need you in Nigeria. Do not ‘japa’ for now.

“But if you still want to japa, don’t go to Russia, don’t go to Ukraine, don’t go to Israel. Please, I am just begging you. We need you here.”

The Registrar also advised the inductees to uphold the ethics of the nursing profession and continue to learn from senior colleagues as they begin their careers.

“Do not allow what you have achieved today to be the end of the road for you. Continue learning and explore available opportunities to advance further in nursing,” he urged.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Elizade University, Prof. Babatunde Adeyemo, commended the new nurses for their outstanding performance in their professional examinations, attributing it to the university’s commitment to quality education.

He urged them to apply their training with compassion and professionalism.

“Nursing is not just a profession; it is a calling rooted in empathy and service,” he said. “The oath you take today is a solemn pledge to uphold the dignity of human life, render care selflessly, and maintain the highest standards of professional ethics.”

The ceremony marked the induction of the 69 graduates into Nigeria’s nursing profession, qualifying them for a one-year mandatory internship programme before full registration.