Japa Syndrome: Nigerians in Feverish Rush to Get Out of the Country (2)

Many Nigerians are gripped by the japa syndrome, the urge to get out of the country, which is fast becoming endemic as both youths and the old are leaving the country in droves to Europe, Asia and America as well as African countries in search of new lease of life, YEMI OLAKITAN examines the good, bad and ugly sides of this new development

Litany of woes

In a video clip that was widely circulated on social media, a Nigerian woman, named Ben- nie, recounted how she abandoned her marriage and children in a bid to ‘Japa’ from the harsh economic adversities in the country only to end up in prostitution. According to her, her journey into prostitution in Europe was also ignited by the attitude of her carefree spouse and the deception and lure of a friend who was in cohort with a trafficking syndicate. She spoke in Nigerian Pidgin parlance, “Since I enter this Yankee, na ashawo work I dey do. My name na Bena but them dey call me Bennie. The abroad wey don turn to hell for me now. Na every day I dey regret this decision. “I am originally from Lagos, but because of poverty, I had to leave my parents, my husband and children to travel abroad.”

Explaining the pitiable conditions she lived in before taking the regretful decision to follow her friend abroad, the lady said she was still indebted to her ‘madam,’ the head of the syndicate group, which assisted her to travel out of the country to the US, to the tune of N3m at the time of recording the clip. She lamented how she found out only after her arrival abroad that the promised job was prostitution. While castigating her husband, she disclosed that she had a job in Lagos prior to travelling out from the country, but the take-home was inadequate to meet her needs and “na only sex my husband know, not responsible. She requested that her story be shared widely to serve as a deterrence to others who are at the verge of falling into her errors, adding, “I don vow to carry myself jeje come back Nigeria after I pay this woman her N3m.

I better stay in my fatherland in poverty than do these things for abroad,” she said. Famed Nigerian musician, Idris Abdukareem, in a recent interview, shared his experiences with the Japa syndrome, and how he tried to travel to Spain through the desert. The Jagajaga crooner explained that he almost lost his life in the desert and was only able to come back to Nigeria through the grace of God. He said, ‘‘we were travelling to Europe through the desert and we were going to pass Libya. I experienced hunger and thirst, I even saw a guy who drank his urine. Many people died on the way.’’

Revelation by Belgium

In another report, the Belgium government says Nigeria has the highest number of prostitutes in the country, saying many of them are sleeping in extremely cold weather among other illegal migrants in the country. Director General, Office of Foreigners, Belgium, Mr Freddy Roosemont, advised, those desperate to travel abroad under what Nigerians call ‘Japa’ to tread carefully. Rosemont pleaded with the media to help educate Nigerian youths not to be deceived by hungry traffickers who promise to offer them non- existing jobs in Europe. The official said: “Nigerian youths need to know that the dream to go to Europe especially Belgium is not realistic. It is a very dangerous journey.

“Their humanity will be taken away from them and they will end up in there and that’s why you have to inform your public, the people of Nigeria, the youth of Nigeria that things like that are still going on in Europe and Belgium.” He stressed that most dreams of a better life in Europe is a mirage as it is not easy to survive there, insisting that the economic meltdown is a global phenomenon. According to him, the number of asylum seekers in Belgium has risen astronomically. Roosevelt advised prospective irregular migrants to Europe to bury their dreams as there is no more golden fleece in Europe, adding, “Those dreams are fake, they are not realistic at all. “It’s not easy to survive in Europe without a decent job and without sort of being an employee or employed. The dream is fake.”

The official warned that coming to Belgium to seek asylum would not also work as there is a low chance of obtaining a resident permit. “So, at the moment, we have to limit the reception of asylum seekers only to people who are vulnerable and that means families, women with children. “So, for the moment, there are lots of these asylum seekers living in Brussels on the street, and I can assure you the temperature in Brussels is not what it is here in Abuja. It got to minus seven, minus five. Now it’s around zero Celsius. “So it’s not easy to survive in Brussels without help, without assistance.

“We are by law obliged to give that assistance but we simply can’t do it because places are filled up. It’s a very painful situation for Belgium, but it’s like that if you look at the newspapers, if you look at the journals, if you walk in the streets in Brussels, you’re going to see everywhere, people sleeping on the streets and people trying to survive without any help.” These stories reveal the many faces of the ‘Japa’ syndrome, while many achieve success abroad, there are many Nigerians who suffer abroad and in pitiable conditions.

A blessing to the nation

However, an energy professional, Emeka Victor, who opted to look at the positive side of Japa, opines that it is a blessing to Nigeria. According to him, Northern Nigeria elite are the progenitors of the Japa system. “Decades ago, the Northern elite in government started implementing scholarship schemes for their elite benefactors. These benefactors were sent to elite universities and study centres around the World, it was expected that 30% of these stylist Japaists would not return home. Those who returned were quickly recruited into the Federal Civil Service and its parastatals. “JAPA in itself is a long-term economic development plan for the overall growth of a nation. There are more Lebanese living outside Lebanon, and the Lebanese economy depends majorly on direct foreign remittance.

In Nigeria’s case, Direct Foreign Remittance has become the mainstay of the economy. DFR is ranked higher than Crude Oil in Nigeria if you juxtapose its effect to an average Nigerian,” he noted. According to reports, between 2015 and 2022, a total of $168.33bn was sent home by Nigerians in the Diaspora. In 2015, the Diaspora remittance was $21.2bn; it fell to $19.7bn in 2016; and increased to $22bn in 2017. Diaspora remittances to Nigeria fell by 71.2 per cent from $19.16 bil- lion in 2019 to $5.51 billion in 2020. Data from the World Bank and Budget Office of the Federation reveal that Nigeria’s Diaspora remittances have played a key role in assuaging the impact of foreign exchange scarcity and keeping the country’s forex reserve afloat. In 2022, the World Bank stated that remittances flow to sub-Saharan Africa grew by 5.2 per cent to $53bn, with Nigeria getting the largest share.

The data from the global bank revealed that between 2015 and 2022, a total of $168.33bn was sent home by Nigerians in the Diaspora. In 2015, the Diaspora remittance was $21.2bn; it fell to $19.7bn in 2016; and increased to $22bn in 2017. By 2018, it was $24.31bn. It soon fell to $23.81bn in 2019, and the pandemic caused it to plummet to 17.21bn in 2020. It made a rebound to $19.2bn in 2021 and by 2022 the World Bank estimated that the inflows into the country had reached $20.9bn. Before 2020, Nigeria’s remittance inflows had only fallen below $20bn once, when it fell to $19.7bn in 2016. According to the World Bank, Diaspora remittance is one of the top sources of non-oil foreign exchange for the country in 2022. The sustained increase in Dias- pora inflows since 2021 has been because of several new policies from the Central Bank of Nigeria. As of April 19, 2023, data from the CBN showed that Nigeria’s forex reserve was $34.43bn, an 18.4 per cent increase from the $29.07bn it was in 2015.

Challenge restraining Nigerian youths

Another opinion on Japa syndrome is from the paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, who said Nigerian youths who want to leave the country for developed nations cannot be restrained by the gov- ernment. Oba Akanbi said they need to be exposed to the outside world and see things differently for them to come back and build Nigeria. He stated that leaving one’s comfort zone to explore other parts of the world has a great advantage, adding that he believed that some of the youths would come back to build the country. “Youths can’t be restrained. It’s like a two-edged sword. Travelling overseas is about more exposure. We need more exposed people and when they get their exposure, they can come back.”

The Osun monarch gave an illustration of the Europeans that left their countries as missionaries and explorers to Africa, as one of the beautiful things that had happened, stressing that Nigerians that leave may be the helping hands that will lift Nigeria in the nearest future. “So I don’t see travelling over- seas as not good. You need the Diaspora experience. See, if you live in Iwo and move to Lagos and come back, won’t you like the houses in Lagos to be built in Iwo? If you don’t travel to Lagos, you won’t see them. “Yes. So if you want to make Nigeria like America, a beautiful country, our engineers are learning there, they are upgrading and updating their curriculum from there. So I don’t think there is harm in it, if anybody finds a way to travel, it is fine.”

Losses

The Japa syndrome has several positive and adverse effects on Nigerian society and economy, as well as on the migrants them- selves. Japa contributes to the loss of skilled and talented human re- sources from Nigeria, which affects the country’s development and innovation potential. Many Nigerian professionals, such as doctors, engineers, teachers, and entrepreneurs, leave the country for better prospects elsewhere, leaving behind a gap in the workforce and a shortage of expertise. Japa syndrome also weakens the social fabric and cohesion of Nigeria, as many families and communities are separated by migration.

The migrants often face challenges of integration, discrimination, and exploitation in their host countries, while their relatives and friends in Nigeria suffer from emotional and financial stress. Japa increases the dependence of Nigeria on remittances from the Diaspora, which are not a reliable or sustainable source of income. Remittances are subject to fluctuations in exchange rates, political instability, and natural disasters, and they do not address the root causes of poverty and underdevelopment in Nigeria. A reflection of growing frustration, disaffection with the leadership of the country Japa syndrome is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon that reflects the dissatisfaction and frustration of many Nigerians with the political, economic, and social situation in their country.

It also shows the aspiration and ambition of Nigerians to achieve a better quality of life and fulfil their potential. However, Japa syndrome has negative consequences for both the country and the migrants, and it requires a holistic and collaborative approach to address its causes and effects.

Nigerian professionals

In an interview with retired Professor Nathaniel Adebowale, he noted that Japa syndrome in Nigeria refers to the trend of Nigerians leaving their country in search of better opportunities abroad. This phenomenon has both positive and negative impacts on Nigeria and its people. According to him, “When Nigerians who travelled abroad return, they return to invest in their homeland, they bring back valuable skills, knowledge, and resources that can benefit the country’s development. Nigerians in the diaspora send back money to their families and communities, which helps to alleviate poverty, improve living standards, and support local businesses.

Nigerians abroad contribute to the cultural, social, and economic diversity of their host countries, and also foster integration and cooperation between Nigeria and other nations. “I schooled in Belgium on a scholarship. I had my first degree and Master’s there. It was the education I got from Belgium that made me who I am today. We cannot completely rule out travel, people will always seek opportunities abroad, no matter how good our country may be. It’s human nature to want to explore,” he said. He further explained that Nigerian professionals who migrate of- ten gain international recognition and improve their skills, which can enhance the reputation of Nigeria’s professional environment and inter- national reputation. On his part, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijani, had said the country’s youth are its biggest asset, saying with the right support, they can reshape the world.

According to him, Africa has a huge youth population with Nigeria having a chunk of that number – many of them tech-savvy. His words: “If you have a second passport and you live in another country, you would find probably 10 software engineers in Lagos before you find one in the United Kingdom in your cycle. Or if you are in the US, before you find one software engineer there, you would find 10 in Lagos, Nairobi, or Johannesburg. That’s the reality. “We are the future. And you know why we are the future here? We are a continent of 1.2 billion and 40 per cent of those are young people – across Africa – I believe under the age of 25. And this is where Nigeria is important. It is not just that we show off for the sake of showing off.” Nigerian Journalist, Emmanuel Agozino, who has been living in the United States for about a decade, disclosed that people live in Nigeria for various reasons and each individual has a unique experience to share. According to him, “Japa is like marriage.

The experience of Mr A is different from the experience of Mr B. So, if you talk to someone who has a negative experience abroad, the person will put fear in your mind, but if you speak to someone who has a pleasant experience, the person will put words of encouragement in your mind. ‘‘In my case, my experiences in the United States have been pleasant. So, I will encourage anyone who wants to Japa to do so. Travelling is an education. Both Nigeria and the USA have helped me personally. Both cultures have shaped my personality and made me who I am today. ‘‘So, I won’t discourage anyone from relocating abroad. It’s not like Mathematics. You cannot say because Mr A has a negative experience abroad, then Japa is bad.

That’s the wrong way to look at it. One of the things I learnt in the US is that the country has very strong institutions, the judiciary, the legislature and the executive work independently and efficiently. ‘‘It’s something we need to learn and implement in Nigeria. The second, it’s like it, the infrastructure here in the US is massive. That was the first thing I noticed when I landed in the US.”

Japa is good for younger people

Speaking further, Agozino said, “I will always encourage people to Japa, especially young people. It’s a good thing. I see old people coming to the US, no it’s not good. You no longer have the agility anymore. I don’t see the negativity in the Japa syndrome if people travel legally using the right channels. The Jappa syndrome helps Nigerians in terms of Diaspora remittances. Many Nigerian families depend on those of us who are here in the United States.’’