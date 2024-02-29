Japa Syndrome: Nigerians in Feverish Rush to Get Out of the Country (1)

Many Nigerians are gripped by the japa syndrome, the urge to get out of the country, which is fast becoming endemic as both youths and the old are leaving the country in droves to Europe, Asia and America as well as other third world countries in search of new lease of life, YEMI OLAKITAN examines the good, the bad and the ugly sides of this development

Background

Japa is a popular culture especially among the young population of Nigerians, with an aspiration to escape from their native country to a perceived or imagined prosperity waiting for them abroad despite the underlying implications for them and the country. Every career discussion with most youths in Nigeria seems to be laden with an ambition to travel out of the country. It seems that most young and talented Nigerians; some of the nation’s best talents, have been culturally programmed to believe that success, career, fulfilment or prosperity can only be achieved outside the shores of Nigeria. The Japa culture has become a sort of epidemic causing a major labour-capital flight of the best brains from Nigeria to Europe, to the United States and other foreign countries. What does Japa actually mean? Are the arguments for Japa actually true? Who does it benefit? According to various reports, Japa is a Yoruba slang which means to elope or migrate to another country in search of greener pastures.

Data from British government

According to a recent statistics released by the United Kingdom government, 486,869 study visas were granted as of June 2022, 71% more than in 2019. Nigeria ranks third after India and China, increasing from 8,384 to a record high of 65,929 in study visas to the UK. This shows a geometric increase in the mobility of people between Nigeria and the UK. In 2018, Schengen countries such as Germany, Hungary, Finland, Italy, and Spain, which are Nigerians’ popular destinations, saw a significant increase in visa applications from Nigeria.

7 of 10 Nigerians harbour ambition of leaving

A recent survey from the Nigeria Social Cohesion revealed that seven out of 10 Nigerians are willing to relocate to other countries for various reasons, with a good number of them recording success. Today, there is an increasing rate of an emerging urge to leave Nigeria both by the old and the young. Now, the current net Nigeria migration rate is -0.273 per 1000 population, indicating that more people are emigrating from the country and more are still willing to leave the country. It seems Nigeria is digging deep into the brain drain, and needs a wake-up call.

Transnational migration of Africans

Since the early years of independence, Nigeria has witnessed varying degrees of migration which can be attributed to many factors such as high poverty levels, rising unemployment, and the deplorable economies of most African countries. The mad rush out-migration portends hydra-headed implications for Africa at large, which includes the loss of brilliant professionals that could contribute to the development of the nation. Another dimension to the Japa syndrome is the massive transnational migration of Africans, including Nigerians, to other parts of the world, especially Europe, through illegal routes, porous land borders, the Sahara, and across the Mediterranean Sea. The illegal migration culture is a notorious endeavour that, over the years, has led to the deaths of many Nigerians and fellow ‘backway’ migrants in the Sahara Desert, the Maghreb region, and the Mediterranean. The inadequate national and economic restructuring, among others, to address the cross-border menace has further put many African states in a situation of fragility.

Beyond the age-long irregular migration trend, many Nigerians are desperately paying ‘the price’ for legal migration from the country for the Golden Fleece abroad. This is not to say that the culture of irregular or illegal migration has become extinct on the continent; in- deed, scores of Nigerians and other African nationals, especially from the West Africa sub-region, are daily leaving the country through illegal means. Japa means ‘fleeing’ beyond the shores of Nigeria. That is, deploying any migration strategy (regular or irregular) to escape from Nigeria’s territory to other parts of the world. Japa is not a new development in Nigeria. As a concept, it explains not only the exodus of Nigerians through its international air borders (a phenomenon that attracted the terminology) but also the age-long practice of irregular migration, which seems to be ignored by the people and the concerned local actors.

Nigerians speak

New Telegraph examines this phenomenon which has become a noticeable trend with a large population of Nigerian youths and professionals. Mr Seun Babalola, a digital marketing specialist, confirmed this character trait and the belief in the Japa ideology, which according to him, is a result of the economic situation at home. “There is no adequate infrastructure especially electricity in Nigeria. In developed countries, people pay for electricity and they get it. It is not so in Nigeria. People spend so much on diesel and fuel generators to get electricity and businesses crumble because of too many expenses on electricity. ‘‘Successive Nigerian governments failed to solve this problem and others like it. Young people want good employment opportunities, a decent income, efficient infrastructure, and a great economy that helps them flourish in their home country. These are the reasons many people leave the country,” he said. A broadcast journalist, Ms Ibukun Bankole, said, ‘‘Nigerians are the most successful immigrant group in the United States and other places, because of the Nigerian spirit of hard work and resilience which they have developed at home in the midst of the harshest economic realities.

‘‘We always want success in anything we do, yet the opportunities are not abundant at home. The Nigerian energy is too strong, too much for the scarce opportunities at home, Nigerians have to travel out to tap from the developed world and we take that energy and fire for success to the developed countries and then we thrive there. ‘‘The reasons are clear, the developed countries have favourable economic conditions, good infrastructure, healthcare, employment opportunities, security and everything to ensure a person fulfil his or her potentials in life. We don’t have that at home. Our government has failed us, woefully, hence the popularity of the Japa syndrome.”

Age limitation

New Telegraph had an interview with Mr Lawrence Elumeze, a Nigerian, who had lived and worked in the United States for more than two decades and is now retired and lives in Nigeria. He disclosed that the JAPA Syndrome is working for Nigerians, which is why more and more people are embracing it. He explained that individuals in their 60s should not consider Japa, it will not work for them. “Age matters in this thing. It is good for Nigerians and it is working for us but it’s for young people. Any young Nigerian man or woman who does not come from a wealthy home nor has a strong financial background should consider Japa. ‘‘There is nobody in the world, there is no Professor that can argue this with me. It works. I am a living testimony of it, having lived in the US for most of my life. If you give a young Nigerian professional about N2 million to N3 million, I will advise that young man to keep that money for Japa. ‘‘There is no business you will do with N2m or N3m in Nigeria that will give you the kind of returns that you can make abroad, in the developed countries.

‘‘You will be struggling all your life here. We don’t have the enabling environment for high achievements and success, especially when you are from a humble background, with little financial backbone. You will need to Japa. ‘‘Yes, you will have money to eat in Nigeria and have the basic necessities of life if you are hardworking but if you want success above the average, you may need to explore the more developed world. ‘‘Consider the exchange rate alone. Today, in the black market, the Nigerian Naira is N1, 500 to a Dollar. You can imagine that kind of leverage. So, no matter the kind of work you are doing in America, as a Nigerian immigrant, you have higher percent returns on your money when converted to the Naira. I am talking based on today and not tomorrow. If Nigeria have a better leadership that changes the economy to what the people want it to be, may be our orientation will changed.” Speaking further, Elumeze said, “the economy is bad and inflation is on the rise. Why shouldn’t our people explore opportunities abroad?”

A smart move for the people

On whether, the Japa syndrome will have negative implications on Nigeria as a nation, he said, “ I don’t think so, have you considered Diaspora remittances? Our people send money home regularly. Nigerian professionals abroad are great contributors to our economy. Many of them come home and buy properties here, so I don’t think of any negative impacts on the nation. ‘‘I will encourage anybody that is not doing very well in Nigeria to relocate abroad. If you are still in your 50s you can go, work and come back. You don’t need to stay. I know people who do that and are doing well, but if you are already in your 60s, don’t disturb yourself, you don’t have the energy. ‘‘However, if you have a visa to go to Europe or the United States as a professional, you should go. You can come home with at least N8 million within six months of your stay there, which is not bad and you can go back again and again. So, in my opinion, Japa is good for young people, and it’s good for the nation as well, in terms of Diaspora remittances.” he said. A retired university lecturer, Dr Oladunni Akinyemi of the Covenant University, said, “in the first place, we Nigerians exaggerate a lot. The people that are migrating, no matter their number are not up to those of us who are living in Nigeria. We have the highest population of any country in Africa.

In my opinion, many people have cited unemployment and bad economy as the reasons for the popularity of the Japa syndrome but that is not the only cause. The major problem of our people is too much exposure and civilisation. Everyone wants to follow a particular trend. They say, oh my friends are travelling, I must travel too. The internet also helps in deceiving our people. Most of the things they see on social media have received our people into thinking that the grass is always greener on the other side. It is not always so. The United States, the United Kingdom and other countries that our people run to also have their problems. They have their challenges such as gun violence, natural disasters, inflation, and racism among others.”

Not a guaranteed route to success

Speaking further, Akinyemi noted, “it is not everyone that migrates to Europe and the USA that will become successful in life. Most of the people that travel through the sea or the desert to get to Europe illegally often die on the way, even those who travel through the right channels don’t always find success abroad. Since COVID 19, the global economy has changed. Many developed countries are also battling inflation and unemployment. As far as I am concerned the Japa syndrome is exaggerated in Nigeria in terms of the opportunities abroad and the number of people out there. Although, there is a difference between the youths and the professionals in the sense of the way the two groups practice their Japa culture. The professionals such as medical doctors, people in the academics often have opportunities abroad when they travel. It works for most of them but many young people who travel without a strong education and saleable skills end up frustrated, and doing menial jobs.”

Nigeria still offers hope

On whether, there is hope for Nigerians who opted to stay back home in the country, Akinyemi said, there is hope in Nigeria. ‘‘Nigeria is a huge market if you have an entrepreneurial spirit. Practically everything will sell in Nigeria. Nigerians should learn from the Chinese people,’’ he said. Adding, ‘‘why is it that the same country that many Nigerians complain about and run away to UK or the US, the Chinese embrace. They come here and start different kinds of businesses and make huge profits? ‘‘If some Nigerians say it is impossible to make it here, them how come Chinese people come here and then, set up businesses and thrive? It is the same environment but different mindset. Where some people see impossibilities, others see possibilities. So, don’t tell me Nigeria is bad. Go and learn from the Chinese. If they can thrive here, so can you. “The problem is that our youths want to make it fast. They prefer to travel abroad and get the Dollar because of the exchange rate. It is not true that there are no opportunities in Nigeria. For example, agriculture is the way to go in Nigeria today, both food and cash crops. The opportunities in agriculture is massive both for the local market and for exports but our people don’t want to farm. They want a quick fix, hence the Japa ideology. It’s nothing but a mentality.’’

Personal choice

Ms Ganiyat Ganiyu, a young Nigerian woman, who recently relocated to Canada, said, “Japa is a matter of choice. I cannot speak the mind of every Nigerian. I can only speak for myself. It was a personal decision that I decided to take after years of procrastination. ‘‘Seeing where the country was heading towards and how our leaders are unable to solve most of the problems in the country. I made the decision to leave the country. I wanted a government that works for the people. A government that can provide a conducive environment for growth. ‘‘A government that can build an economy for me to thrive. I want a government where if, for instance, I fall sick, I can be taken care of, without breaking the bank or having to go bankrupt, spending all my life savings on healthcare. I want a gov- ernment that can provide adequate and effective security. ‘‘These are the issues I considered and because of the unemployment situation in the country, in which unless you are an entrepreneur yourself, it’s really an uphill task to be gainfully employed. I want a system that works where the jobs are there and all I have to do is go to school, get good grades, obtain the skills and then one can get the jobs.

‘‘The situation we have in Nigeria. You can have the best education. You were the most brilliant in your class and then you can graduate and then you are not able to get a job. I want stability in my life. I saw that the country was not given me anything after I had obtained a good education that was why I decided to move. ‘‘I believe that Japa is an individual deci- sion. I believe young people can explore it but it requires a lot of planning and it’s expensive. You have to plan it well. You cannot come here and be a nuisance to other people.”

Poor state of Nigeria’s academic

Another dimension to the Japa syndrome is the academic circle. The working conditions and remuneration of university teachers have been said to be below average. According to Akinyemi, “better working conditions, improved remunerations and research grants attract many of our lecturers to Japa as they say. It’s working for the academic community but with negative impacts on our university system at home. ‘‘In my opinion, post graduate courses such as Masters and PhDs should be free. It should be funded by the federal government so as to attract more Nigerians into the academia. The government needs to improve remunerations and ensure more funding for research in Nigerian universities.” The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, who spoke recently on the subject, bemoaned the working conditions of university lecturers. Obi said he was recently heart broken when his friend, a university Professor for about 14 years, requested him to put in words for him so that he could be appointed as a Special Adviser to a candidate contesting for the House of Representatives if he wins.

In a post on his X handle, the former Anambra State governor suggested that the reason for the bizarre request from the Professor was because he would earn more and receive more perks as an SA than as a Professor. Touched by the request, Obi said he did a comparative analysis showing that after put- ting in 14 years of hard work, having attained the zenith of his academic career, a Nigerian university Professor now earns 10% of what he earned 14 years ago, saying it could only be possible in Nigeria. Obi maintained that the country requires as many hands and a committed workforce as it could get in the education sector considering its critical role in the development of a nation. He, however, questioned how it could get such, when the earnings of the country’s professors were going backward relatively. “While in Nsukka, I met one of those brilliant fellows I knew while I was a student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in the 1980s. “The fellow graduated with a First Class and became a lecturer in the institution.

When I later visited the university as the then governor of Anambra State, he proudly announced to me that he was already a Professor and I rejoiced with him. “I met him again in Nsukka on Wednesday, but our exchange of pleasantries resulted in very pathetic tales about his general welfare. I noticed in his look and mien that all his happiness of being a Professor had vanished. “By January 31, 2010, the salary of a Nigerian university Professor was about N400, 000. With the then prevalent exchange rate of N150 per dollar, the salary amounted to about $2, 665. “Fourteen years later, on January 31, 2024, the salary of a university Professor remains about N400, 000. With the prevailing exchange rate of N1, 510 per dollar, the same salary now amounts to about $265. “So after putting in 14 years of hard work, having attained the zenith of his academic career, a Nigerian university Professor now earns 10% of what he earned 14 years ago – this is only possible in Nigeria.”

Nigerian universities are worse hit

Nigerian universities have a history of producing remarkable talents and contributing to the global pool of innovation. How- ever, the problem of poor remuneration, unpaid allowances, below average working environment pose a challenge as exceptional minds embrace the Japa syndrome, seeking opportunities abroad, rather than learn and develop knowledge at home. This deprives Nigerian/African universities and countries of homegrown talents that could contribute meaningfully to development. Therefore academic institutions in Nigeria is one of the most hit by the Japa pandemic as they continue to elope to the more developed countries that offer them greener pastures. It seems that as long as they continue to face a range of challenges that hinder their ability to contribute effectively to research, teaching, and the overall academic excellence of students, Nigerian lecturers will dance to the tune of the Japa syndrome.