Japa Syndrome: Lagos Clears Air On Staff Training Reports

Share

The Lagos State Government has dismissed reports claiming that 30% of its employees fail to return after government-sponsored training abroad, describing the claims as misleading and inaccurate.

In a statement titled “Lagos Debunks Claims On Staff Training Defaults, Clarifies Issue Was Study Leave Without Pay,” the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, clarified that the reports misrepresent the facts.

According to him, the individuals referenced in the reports were not beneficiaries of government-funded training programs, but rather staff who were granted study leave without pay for personal academic pursuits abroad.

“We need to make an important distinction,” Ayantayo stated. “The individuals being referred to are those who applied for and were granted study leave without pay, often to pursue personal studies overseas.”

He noted that while a few of such individuals do not return to service, the numbers remain minimal and manageable. He added that the government is reviewing policies to strengthen accountability around study leave approvals and post-leave return procedures.

Ayantayo reaffirmed the state’s commitment to investing in the capacity-building of its workforce through structured local and international training programs. He emphasized that most beneficiaries of such official training return to contribute meaningfully to public service delivery.

Share