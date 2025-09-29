Japa Syndrome: Kogi Govt Move To Retain Doctors With N300,000 Monthly Allowance

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved a monthly allowance of N300,000 for medical doctors serving in state government-owned hospitals in the state.

New Telegraph reports that this decision aims to discourage the mass exodus of medical personnel to other countries in search of better opportunities.

The Governor announced the new package at the launch of access to health care for 76,000 beneficiaries of local government civil servants, pensioners and students’ tertiary institution health insurance programme held at the Lugard House, Lokoja on Monday.

The programme is designed to provide access to quality healthcare for the beneficiaries.

Breakdown of the beneficiaries includes: 28,056 Enrollees under the public sector plan for local government civil servants, 3,427 Enrollees under the pensioners contributory health insurance plan and 44,760 students under the tertiary institution health insurance programme.

The governor announced that pensioners earning below N50,000 would enjoy free health insurance, while those receiving above N50,000 monthly would contribute N6.50, and those earning N100,000 and above would make an insurance contribution of N1,250.00.

The governor, however, directed all members of the State Executive Council to adopt the enrollment of 50 persons each into the health insurance, Special Advisers and Chief Executive Officers of Agencies to adopt the enrollment of 20 people each, and Senior Special Assistants

He also directed the Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency to compile a list of compliance and forward it to him within three months.

The Executive Secretary of the State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Aledare Adekunle, commended the establishment of the scheme by the immediate past Governor Yahaya Bello and its sustainment by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Kelechi Ohiri, commended Ododo’s leadership initiative and policy to key into the global health insurance scheme.