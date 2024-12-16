Japa Syndrome, High Electricity Tariff Killing Private Varsities – MTU VC

Share

…Says First Class graduates leaving Nigeria en-mass for further studies abroad

…Records 50 First Class graduates

Following the rising japa syndrome in the country being fueled by harsh economic conditions, the Vice-Chancellor of Mountain Top University (MTU) of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Elijah A. Ayolabi, has warned the Federal Government about the mass exodus of First Class graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions from the country seeking more academic excellence abroad.

With this, Prof. Ayolabi stated that it is time for the government to support private universities in the country with funding to boost infrastructure development, staff development and Research and Development (R&D) to tame and address this japa syndrome menace among the best brains leaving the country for abroad en-mass for further studies.

Similarly, the Vice-Chancellor of MTU also raised the alarm that high energy costs coupled with high electricity tariff, are taking huge tolls on private universities operations, saying this portends dangers for the smooth and efficient running of these institutions in the future if something is not done urgently.

Prof. Ayolabi stated this during a press briefing on the forthcoming Sixth Convocation ceremony of Mountain Top University (MTU) at the Prayer City in Ogun State, on Monday.

According to him, many tertiary institutions are facing hard times in convincing First Class graduates to stay and remain to further their education in Nigeria, despite the automatic ticket employment given to the best-graduating students.

He explained that a total of 378 students will be graduating; out of this number, 345 will receive a Bachelor’s degree, 17 will receive a postgraduate Diploma, 14 will receive Masters Degrees, and two will receive Doctorate degrees.

Speaking further, Prof Ayolabi added that at the Bachelor’s degree level, 50 are in the First Class (Honors) category.

To him, the College of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences (CHMS) has 19, while the College of Basic and Applied Sciences has 31.

However, he announced that the overall best-graduating student is Miss Oni, Toluwani Itunu-Oluwa of the Department of Food Science and Technology with a cumulative Grade point Average of 4.98.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor of MTU noted that this year’s Convocation lecture will be delivered by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Taraba State Dr. Agbu Kefas.

Speaking on the cost of of energy, Prof. Ayolabi said: “The high cost of energy is telling on the private universities and again being a faith-based university, there is a limit to the fees we can charge.

“For Diesel alone, here on a monthly basis, we use 30,000 litres of Diesel and it costs between N40 million and N48 million to run Diesel. And the cost of electricity is going for N80 million.

“So energy issue is really killing and the high cost of Diesel is affecting the operations in some of our private universities and until we overcome that that means, it is a big challenge.”

