JAPA SYNDROME: Hassles, Frustrations Nigerians Go Through to Get Passports, Visas

This is a story of what Nigerians go through in trying to get visas to relocate abroad; the endless waiting at embassies, the stress, and the huge amounts involved as reported by ISIOMA MADIKE

Nigeria is undergoing a profound crisis with talents bleeding from various sectors. Her human capital is on the brink of total collapse. Professionals like doctors and other health- care specialists, computer scientists, engineers, teachers and artisans are daily fleeing to America and the Western world in staggering numbers. The consequences of what has been termed the “Japa syndrome” are intensely felt by banks, hospitals, and other strategic sectors of the country. The impacts of this phenomenon, akin to a hurricane tsunami, are rippling through the country’s fabric. The current exodus is not only a flight from economic hardship but also a response to the insecurity that has harassed Nigerian citizens’ continuously as well as policies that are threatening to plunge the economy into a comatose state. However, getting out of Nigeria for greener pastures abroad, has remained a herculean task.

Many have likened it to a biblical parable of the ease with which “a camel could pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” Stories abound to illustrate this. A woman, who prefers to be identified only as Peace, recounted her experience to Saturday Telegraph. She started her story from how difficult it was for her to get her international passport to what she termed the visa wahala. She said: “Firstly, I will start by nar- rating my passport ordeal. Getting an international passport in Nigeria as the time I travelled was something I don’t wish to go through the second time. The passport officers at the Ikeja Passport office were lords unto themselves. “They would milk and frustrate one to breaking point. Thank God they have now changed, according to recent stories concerning obtaining a Nigerian Passport in Nigeria.

“They were so corrupt that I had to part with N55,000 to hasten the process when the waiting game on a normal process became intolerable. If I did not do that, I would have waited for ages before getting it.” Peace said the agony she went through was a child’s play compared to applying and getting a visa to travel to the United Kingdom. Shedding light on the migration trends, she said she encountered a large number of people travelling abroad that evaded the visa queues by turning to agencies that specialised in visa applications. These agencies, she added, charge exorbitant fees for their services, leaving those without contacts or awareness of the alternative queuing at embassies and enduring prolonged wait for assistance. “Applying for a UK visa was worse. We had to sell my father-in- law’s landed properties to facilitate our visa payment.

The financial toll was substantial. My husband and I paid as much as £3,000 for a six-month visa. This was in 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even at that, mine came out before my husband and child’s. When they went for their biometrics I was a bit disturbed because we had booked our flight by then. So, we had to start formulating lies. In spite of that, we had to pay extra. “During the biometrics, the crowd was something else, it was then I realised that nobody wants to stay back in this country (Nigeria) anymore; everybody wants to ‘Japa’. We were made to tip (bribe) at every point. “You can’t help but do that to everyone starting from the security. Otherwise they will frustrate you that you will have no option than to bribe them,” Peace recounted. Another, who identified herself simply as Eunice, claimed she paid a total of £5,000 for visa and five-year work permits via the UK care homes she now works at.

This boom in the care home business had been a trend until the UK government intervened, possibly alarmed by the surging numbers of Nigerians entering the UK daily. She said: “This may be why my experience was a smooth one, though the financial burden was huge. I was recruited and interviewed in Nigeria. The organisation came to Nigeria to carry out the process and I got the job. “The organisation helped to sort my visa and ticket out and everything was done within two weeks. I had a seam- less experience compared to others who I have heard their stories. “Lots of my colleagues at work were also recruited the same way. And none had any difficulty with the visa pro- cess, because they put all their staff through till visas were granted. How- ever I’ve heard a lot of stories on social media about the horrific experiences of Nigerians.

I sympathise with those affected but the risk is worth it.” For Oseji, “I had to take the Cotonou route when I couldn’t bear the tedium of appointments, queuing and extortions from the embassy staff. “The Cotonou route was seamless because one would be made to feel welcomed; nobody embarrasses you there. “I believe that one day Nigeria will get better. It’s not as if life here is that good but for the sake of our children’s future, security and their currency here has more value. “America is a land of opportunities, one can survive if focused. For now, anybody that can afford the cost, and bear the inconveniencies should give it a try.” Osazuwa also recounted his experience as a visa agent. He said: “We are desirous of leaving the country not because we know that the country we are going to is Eldorado but because of the attitude and frustration in this country. There is no effort to make things right.

That’s just the fact. “One of the problems at the visa offices is that, when one misses an appointment, they won’t allow you to rebook? It’s becoming something else. Nigeria is becoming a place where anyone can do anything and get away with it. “They are generating their own payment and they would tell you on- line that it’s N10,500 but when you get there they would tell you about additional fees and documents. “They would charge you N90,000. They would also tell you VIP and that’s N30-40,000 and they won’t even give you coffee. “The only thing they can do is that if you don’t know how to fill out the form they will help you or some- one else will direct you. They would tell you to go to Studio 24 and snap a passport for N5000 whereas the one you snap with your telephone is better and clearer. They do that because they always want to milk applicants.

“If you snap your passport before getting there they would still tell you to do it inside there just because they want to get something from you. They just believe that every single applicant has millions of naira. They see it as a way of draining the person. “They would ask for a photocopy and each photocopy is N500. How can you be doing a bank statement that has almost 70 pages there? Why are they making things hard? They are a well-organised syndicate that collects money from people.” However, different countries have their specific requirements for visa applications and internal mechanisms on how to checkmate fraud along the process.

United States visa

Go to the US State Department website and download the application for a non-immigrant visa. Fill it out completely and truthfully. Do NOT listen to any so-called “visa consultants” who tell you to lie or try to sell you fake documents. Submit the application, following all the instructions about fees and documents. Then go online and schedule a visa interview at the US Embassy or Consulate near you. Before you go to your visa appointment, assemble the documents the State Department website and the Embassy website tell you to bring, such as your passport and your appointment confirmation. You may bring a couple of additional documents that may help make your case, but remember that: The Embassy interview is very brief. The visa officer doesn’t want to wade through a briefcase full of paper The visa officer is much more interested in what you say and how you say it.

Be truthful and concise Even if the visa officer doesn’t ask directly, work into your answers some reasons why you have to return to your country without overstaying and trying to live and work in the US. Mention ties to your country like family, school, work, property, etc. if you have them. Just don’t lie.

The UK visa

As a general rule you must submit your UK visa application before you travel, although some business travellers might be eligible to request their visa on arrival. Before you enter the UK, you must receive written confirmation of your visa application being accepted. There are several visa categories you can apply to, depending on the reasons why you wish to move to the UK from Nigeria. Each tier has specific eligibility requirements and you will need to provide adequate documentation to support your case and demonstrate that you qualify for your desired visa. To find out more about UK immigration and to evaluate your option to travel from Nigeria to the UK, you can get in touch with IAS’ immigration lawyers.

There are a number of visas that can be applied for by Nigerians who wish to visit the United Kingdom. The most common type of visa is the Standard Visitor visa, which allows people to travel to the UK for tourism, business, or to visit family and friends. Nigerians may also be able to work in the UK if they have a Skilled Worker visa or another type of work visa. Other types of UK visas for Nigerians include the student visa and partner/ spouse visas. In addition to visas, there are settlement options.

Finnish visa

If the country of destination is Finland, one must apply for a visa at the Visa Application Centre indicated by the nearest Finnish mission. Honorary consuls and honorary consulates do not grant visas. Fill in the visa application form at the website finlandvisa.fi (Link to another website.) At the website, you will find information about the documents, appendices and pass- port photo you need to submit an application. You can check the required visa application documents without logging in on the website finland- visa.fi. You can even fill in an application in pdf format (Link to another website.) either by hand or with a computer. Even when filling in a pdf application, you should check the required visa application documents at the website finlandvisa.fi (Link to another website.). Book an appointment for submitting your application at the VFS Global Visa Application Centre (Link to another website.) in your country of residence.

All visa applications must be submitted in person. Your biometric identifiers will be collected at the same time. Fingerprints will not be collected if fingerprints were collected for an earlier application for a Schengen visa less than 59 months before. A visa fee will be charged for processing visa applications (see the Service fees (Link to another web- site.)). The Visa Application Centre may charge an additional service fee for processing the application (see the website of VFS Global Visa Application Centre (Link to another website.)). Family members of EU citizens who are covered by the EU Free Movement Directive (Link to another website.) may submit their application for visa either at a visa application centre or at Finland’s mission abroad. The mission may invite you to a personal interview to find out about the purpose of your visit.

You must submit your application well in advance. You may submit an application no more than six (6) months before the start of the intended visit. The processing time of a visa application is 15 days. The processing time may be longer if a more detailed examination of the application is required.