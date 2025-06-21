Japa Syndrome: Govt Should Go Beyond Providing Infrastructure – Abati

Share

Dr Reuben Abati, has advised that to stop the issue of Japa Syndrome in the country, Government at all levels must go beyond providing infrastructure but institute reforms that will guarantee academic freedom, enforce quality standards.

He also suggested that universities must be supported to operate with autonomy that encourages innovation and accountability.

Reuben Abati an on air personality was speaking on Friday at University of Africa, Toru-Orua during a public lecture he delivered to herald the maiden edition of the university’s Convocation Ceremony.

Speaking on the topic, the Japa Syndrome and the Future of University Education in Nigeria, Abati maintained that the country must invest in human capacity like other nations.

He called on all Stakeholders to collaborate to make sure our educational system is rescued advising youths also to stay back and build the country.

He said: “We must invest in human capacity like other nations invest in oil, gold, or data.This requires a new level of urgency, policy coherence and cultural shift, a commitment to resilience, reform and renewal.

“The future of university education in Nigeria hinges on collective responsibility. No single actor can reverse the ‘Japa! Syndrome alone.

“What is needed is a whole-of-society approach that mobilises every segment of the national fabric to reaffirm the value of local education, build trust in institutions and empower young people to dream boldly within their own country.”

He regretted that the challenge is

vast but agreed that the opportunities for transformative change are even greater, “if we act together and act now.

Abati maintained that the Japa Syndrome has also it also presented the country with a pivotal opportunity to reimagine the Nigerian Dream, not as something to be sought elsewhere but as something worth building at home.

The Syndrome he said ” is challenging for our universities to become spaces of discovery and relevance.It is challenging for the government and industry to make

good on their obligations to the youth.

“It is also a challenge to each

Nigerian, in whatever sphere of influence they occupy, to contribute

meaningfully to the healing and building of our nation’s intellectual

capital.

“We must begin to see talent not just as a resource to be exported but as

the foundation of our development strategy.

“The call to the government is clear, re-prioritize education in both

budgets and vision and policy. Reform the structures that frustrate

excellence and inhibit innovation.”

He also called on universities to take

ownership of their role in shaping national destiny and to industry and private sector players, “the call is to come closer, support research, create pathways for employment and co-create systems of learning

that are responsive to real-world needs.

And to parents he said:” Parents and alumni, your voices and actions shape the aspirations of the next generation.Encourage, mentor and believe in the possibility of building within. Use your platforms to tell the full Nigerian story to the media-of creativity, excellence, progress and struggle.”

And to the youth whom he described as the most important stakeholders in the discussion, “your dreams are valid, your voices matter and your agency is powerful. You are not just the leaders of tomorrow, you are the change-makers of today.

He assured that the Nigerian Dream must be reclaimed, not as a slogan but “as a shared belief in our collective ability to overcome adversity and build a nation that rewards hard work, values knowledge and inspires loyalty.

“We must move beyond the defeatist assumption that talent must always leave to thrive. Instead, let us build universities and institutions so compelling that even those who leave will want to return and those abroad will wish to be part of the story we are writing at home.

“The question is not whether

change is possible but whether we have the collective will to pursue it.

Let this be the moment we begin to turn the tide. Let this be the generation that did not give up but stood up, to reimagine, rebuild and renew the promise of Nigerian university education.

“The crisis presented by the Japa’Syndrome is not one that the

government alone can solve, nor is it a burden to be left to universities

to bear in isolation if Nigeria is to chart a new path for the future of its

university education and reclaim the promise of its youth.”

