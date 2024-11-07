Japa Syndrome: Experts Advise FG To Establish Digital Skills Migration Academy

Share

Following the incessant brain drain being witnessed in he country, particular in the information and communication technology ecosystem, industry experts have urged the Federal Government to establish an academy to control and manage the japa syndrome among Nigerian youths.

As earlier reported, the industry experts had told the Federal Government to leverage the skills of those who have left the country to develop the local technology.

According to them, their expertise could be remotely harnessed to build the local content as they gain advanced skills outside the country. In another dimension, they said the Federal Government should establish the academy to recover the lost experts and build new breeds of technology experts in the country.

Global digital skills shortage is not only a daunting reality but a digital nightmare. Existing forecast suggests that by 2030, over 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills, with 35– 45 per cent of jobs in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and Rwanda requiring digital competencies.

Also, in cybersecurity there is a shortage of about 4.2 million cybersecurity experts globally. “As a follow-up to massive public response to the recent publication on Nigeria’s japa syndrome, it has become imperatives to call for the establishment of a structured national skill-building migration academy to serve as economic recovery strategy for Nigeria,” said Chris Uwaje.

Uwaje, who is the Chairman, Mobile Software Nigeria, noted that “the objective is to recover the lost development production values, stability, sustainability and security of our fragile national economies.

This challenge demands urgent attention and reconstruction from ashes to monument. “Informed by the acute shortage of global digital skills, the establishment of Digital-JAPA Skills Migration Academy (DJ-SMA) demands urgent consideration for implementation.

“The central objective is to upskill and empower to-be migrants, migrants and locals in developing nations with indemand skills, fostering economic growth, and promoting accelerated employment mobility across the spectrum.”

He said the initiative would further enhance sustainable employability and entrepreneurship opportunities in Nigeria. It will also foster international partnerships with local industries, governments, and multi-stakeholder organisations, while exploring and promoting AI Research exchange and integration in future of knowledge.

He said: “The initiative will target millions of youth workforce, primary and secondary school children (5-12), young adults (13-25), diaspora migrants and refugees seeking to return for resettlement, gender workforce/girl-child seeking upskilling/reskilling.”

He explained that the academy would help the proposed retoolong technical skills in healthcare administration and management; digital games development; renewable energy and sustainability; manufacturing and logistics; as well as agriculture and food processing.

If established, Uwaje projected that the academy would also help the country in its critical infrastructure, while grooming the young ones in AI and machine learning, data science and analytics, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship acceleration.

Meanwhile, the the Executive Vice Chairman of the the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, had also advocated for flexible work policies, better renumerations and foster a culture of innovation to create an environment that attract and retains talents.

According to him, the global demand for tech talent has driven a good number of Nigeria’s brightest minds to pursue lucrative opportunities abroad, leaving vacuums in the industry skills gap that potentially can threaten the sustainability of the telecoms sector.

Quoting the report from the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Maida noted that over 500 software engineers and more than 2,000 trained telecoms professionals left the country in 2022 alone.

“This trend, if left unchecked, could jeopardise the growth and sustainability of the industry,” he said. Speaking on measures to mitigate brain drain and address talent exodus in the telecoms sector, the EVC said professionals, especially in the tech sector, seek environments where they feel valued, engaged, and given the freedom to explore new ideas.

Offering remote work options, continuous learning opportunities, and collaborative spaces where creativity is encouraged will make the local telecom sector more appealing to professionals who might otherwise seek opportunities abroad.

