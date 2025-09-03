Japa: Stay In Nigeria To Earn Respect, Oborevwori Advices Doctors

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday advised Nigerian medical professionals to remain in the country and earn their respect, rather than becoming “care assistants” abroad. He issued the advice when he received the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Delta State chapter Chairman, Israel Adaigho.

The governor praised the association for its commitment to quality healthcare. Oborevwori also lauded doctors who shunned better overseas opportunities to serve their fatherland. He said: “It is better for our doctors to work in Nigeria and earn their respect than to go abroad and become care assistants.”

The governor highlighted his government’s investments in the health sector, including the procurement of eight dialysis machines, three each for Asaba Specialist Hospital and Central Hospital, Warri, and two for DELSUTH, Oghara.

According to him, three MRI machines were acquired, one for each senatorial district. Adaigho hailed Oborevwori’s achievements in healthcare delivery, including achievements in primary healthcare, the Contributory Health Scheme, and mobile clinics for maternal and child health.

He also cited the establishment of key institutions such as the College of Health Technology Ovrode, College of Medical Sciences, Southern Delta University Ozoro, and the College of Nursing Onicha-Uku.

The association noted that more than 150 primary healthcare centres had also been renovated across the state. Adaigho also praised the provision of hospital equipment such as MRI machines and 25 units of 4D ultrasound scanners, as well as Delta’s pioneering payment of medical residency training funds ahead of the Federal Government.

He also praised Oborevwori for the completion of the Ughelli–Asaba Road dualisation project, the construction of flyovers in Effurun and Warri, and the clearance of backlog pension payments for state and local government retirees.