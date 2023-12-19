Japa: Stakeholders Tasks FG On Creation Of Enabling Environment To Mitigate Irregular Migration

Stakeholders have tasked the Federal Government with the creation of an enabling environment to curb the menace of irregular migration in the country.

Speaking at an event organized by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) in collaboration with the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) to commemorate the 2023 International Migrants’ Day in Abuja, the deputy secretary general, CSN, Fr. Micheal Banjo stressed that bad government is responsible for why people migrate

“Bad government is the root cause of why people are migrating and sometimes you and I are responsible for such when we vote sentimentally because if Nigeria is working, migration will reduce drastically.

“Another point I would like you to note is contentment, there are a lot of people who are putting themselves in trouble not because they need to migrate but because of lack of contentment”

Similarly, the Founder, Pan Africa for Global Affairs, Martin Uhomoibhi urges the government to do the right thing by creating an enabling environment so that people will not be compelled to migrate irregularly due to an unsatisfactory situation at home.

“Migration is good but nothing justifies irregular migration because the hazards are not worth it. If you embark on irregular migration, you automatically become a criminal and you are no longer protected by the universal human right that you are entitled to as a human being because of moving from one territory to the other irregularly. we are for migration but migration must be conducted in a regular process. It is legal to migrate but we insist that you migrate regularly”.

Uhomoibhi also stressed the for Nigerians to fight ingratitude and invest in self-development in order to actualise their destinies.

The Technical Assistant to The Director General, of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Lawrenta Igoh identified family member involvement as one of the things that is sustaining the crime of irregular migration. Noting that when a family member is involved, it makes it difficult for even the law enforcement agency.